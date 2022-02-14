ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A community-based study on lower urinary tract symptoms in Malaysian males aged 40 years and above.

Lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) commonly affecting ageing men and is thought to be linked with other comorbidities and unhealthy lifestyles. This study was performed to report the prevalence of LUTS and its association with quality of life (QOL) in urination and other related factors. The study was part of the...

