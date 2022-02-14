ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian Edwards vs. Kevin Haley Pulled from Bellator 274 Lineup

By Tristen Critchfield
Sherdog
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBellator 274 is down one fight following the cancellation of a light heavyweight pairing between Christian Edwards and Kevin Haley. MMAjunkie.com initially reported that the bout was off due to Edwards testing positive for COVID-19, and the bout was no...

www.sherdog.com

