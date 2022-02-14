Watch now: Faulk discuss Kyrou's play

On Monday, the Calgary Flames made a trade with the Montreal Canadiens to acquire forward Tyler Toffoli. Everything the Flames sent away is included in Elliotte’s tweet, and Toffoli was the only piece sent back from Montreal. No salary was retained from either side, the draft picks are from 2022 (first) and 2023 (fifth), and the 1st round pick is top 10 protected. It would take a monumental in-season collapse for the Flames for the pick protection to really mean anything significant. Now the logistics are out of the way – lets take a look at how Toffoli has played the last few years and project what we can expect from him during his stay in Calgary.

