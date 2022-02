WASHINGTON, D.C. — Three people from the Dakotas and Minnesota have been named to a 13-member agricultural subcommittee on equity in the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack on Feb. 10, 2022, announced the formation of the Equity Commission and its subcommittee on agriculture to address historical discrimination at USDA. The commission and its subcommittee will provide recommendations to the secretary on policies, programs and actions needed to address equity issues within USDA and its programs.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO