ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Paw-sitively Heartwarming

harbinclinic.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMaybe you remember the day you met that special someone. Not a boyfriend or girlfriend, but that adorable furry friend who curls up at your feet nightly. About 68% of American households own pets, but did you know that it’s paw-sible your favorite animal has done more than just warm your...

harbinclinic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harvard Health

The best bedtime for heart health?

People who fall asleep between 10 and 11 p.m. may be less likely to develop heart disease than those who start their slumber earlier or later, according to a new study. For the study, more than 88,000 people ages 45 to 79 wore devices on their wrists that tracked when they fell asleep and woke up for one week. They also completed assessments and questionnaires about their health and lifestyle habits. Researchers then tracked heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular problems in the participants for an average of 5.7 years.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Parade

Why Do Dogs Lick Their Paws? Experts Debunk Each Cause of Incessant Paw-Licking

Dogs do a lot of silly things but even though some of their behavior doesn’t seem all that explainable, frequently licking of the paws might be a sign of a potential medical condition. Of course, all dogs will lick their paws at some point or another, but if your pet is licking excessively, there could be a handful (paw-ful?) of reasons that might cause this behavior.
PETS
Channel 3000

10 ways to promote a healthier heart

As the core of the cardiovascular system, our heart does quite a lot, pumping blood and oxygen throughout our bodies, which is vital to sustaining life. Having a healthy heart can prevent heart disease, the No. 1 cause of death in the U.S., which kills more than 650,000 people annually, with stroke being the fifth-leading cause of death in the nation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Health#Paw#Food And Drink#Have Heart#American
b-metro.com

Give Birmingham: Hand in Paw

Hand in Paw is Alabama’s premier Animal-Assisted Therapy provider and a national leader in this growing field. At Hand in Paw, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, we train qualified animals and their owners to work as a team in therapeutic settings. HIP teams become heroes to people of all ages dealing with emotional and physical life challenges. These Therapy Teams deliver positive distraction, motivation, empathy and compassion in several medical centers, schools, and human service organizations across Central Alabama and Tuscaloosa. At no time has Hand in Paw charged for its services.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Newton Daily News

5 Important Tips For a Healthy Heart

February is American Heart Health Month, a terrific time to focus on your cardiovascular health. Heart disease is one of the major causes of death in the U.S., killing more people than all forms of cancer combined. A heart attack occurs approximately every 40 seconds. These scary statistics should provide great motivation for improving your heart health. Here are 5 important tips for a healthy heart:
NEWTON, IA
York News-Times

A Paws for Pets: Cats are great teachers

Some stories need to be retold, experiences and memories fade with time, and thankfully we can recall and be reminded of important lessons in life. This particular story was written exactly 12 years ago today. There are many things that can be learned from a cat. They can teach us many of life's more important emotions and interactions with other people. A cat is a very intelligent animal and as many cat owners know (Let me correct myself, people don't own cats, cats are the masters, we are their caretakers.) So as I was saying, cats are very intelligent and we, the caregivers know that when a cat resides in your home, the home belongs to the cat. You are no longer in charge, life and home revolves around the cat. But as they take over our lives and homes they are also there to teach us. They teach us things that can be taught by dogs as well as humans, but with a cat the lessons are much more intense....,.
LINCOLN, NE
theapopkachief.com

Natural Gas …the Heartwarming ChoiceNatural Gas …the Heartwarming Choice

Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to spoil the people you love most in your life. From delicious candies and cakes, to thoughtful gifts and flowers, people across the world go above and beyond on the day of love to show their partners, families and even friends how much they care about them.
APOPKA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Telegraph

Seven things you can do in your 60s to guarantee a longer life

When a person reaches a certain age, it’s understandable to assume our health is going in one direction – and it’s almost certainly not a positive one. The route to old age seems carpeted with misery and indignity: heart disease, joint issues, cognitive problems. We go into “decline”.
HEALTH
southfloridareporter.com

What Time You Go To Sleep Is Important. Here’s What Science Has To Say

As you know, a good night’s sleep enhances just about every aspect of life. Research shows getting seven to eight hours of sleep per night does everything from boost your mood to strengthen your immune system to increase your athletic performance. According to a new study, it turns out...
SCIENCE
Greatist

Is L-Arginine Helpful for Weight Loss?

There’s no shortage of supplements marketed for weight loss, but many are ineffective and some are downright dangerous. It can be hard to separate the sales-speak from the science. That’s where we come in. L-arginine is a natural compound that’s sometimes sold as a weight loss supplement. We’re...
WEIGHT LOSS
extratv

Susan Lucci Undergoes Another Emergency Heart Surgery

Actress Susan Lucci, 75, is on the mend after another emergency heart surgery. The “All My Children” star opened up to “Good Morning America’s” Amy Robach about how she landed in the ER. Lucci said she was shocked to experience chest pains very similar to...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy