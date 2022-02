Stock show season is upon us! This is a busy time of the year for many Comanche County youth as they prepare to exhibit their livestock projects at the many major livestock shows around the state of Texas. This week will bring a close to the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo and the beginning of the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo. Following closely behind will be the San Antonio Stock Show on February 9th. Stock shows are a memorable and exciting learning experience. Months of time and effort go into livestock projects.

COMANCHE COUNTY, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO