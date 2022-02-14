A singing Valentine for KBEY listeners

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A lovely musical tradition is returning to Louisville this Valentine's Day. The Thoroughbreds is Kentucky's historic men's choir based in Louisville. Singing Valentines are returning after a pandemic hiatus. New choir director Doug Harrington grew up with The Thoroughbreds. By now, we all know how difficult...
TRUMBULL — For the second year in a row, a popular Valentine’s Day service is going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Trumbull-based Coastal Chordsmen Barbershop Chorus will be send its “Singing Valentines” as a virtual package again this year. That means that, instead of...
When snow filled our lane, he just skiied down the hilly lane. Expect the year we got a snowmobile and it didn’t snow. Always friendly, Ron loved to laugh and enjoyed a good joke. Generous to a fault with family, friends and those in need,. Ron did many a...
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Well, you still have time to get a valentine for your special someone. This year, the East Texas Men in Harmony barbershop chorus is prepared to help you out. The group is spreading love in the form of songs during their annual Singing Valentines fundraiser. It’s...
The Proud Image Chorus, an a cappella nonprofit barbershop group from the Cedar Valley, is taking reservations for the annual Singing Valentine event. A tuxedo-clad quartet from the chorus will be available to deliver a rose and a song to a special someone on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. Cost...
Moments of romantic songs will add that extra touch of love for Valentine’s Day. Just go to the Santa Ynez Valley Chorale’s website, syvchorale.org and tune into some beautiful love songs. The music will be available at 12:01 February 14, so you can enjoy the music at anytime...
One of the first singing valentines Bob Labig delivered was to a man at a business off U.S. Highway 6&50 west of town. A woman had placed the order for “I assume, a boyfriend,” Labig said. When he and the other members of his barbershop quartet walked in...
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg High School student Naomi Potts, Dr. Usha Vasan, PHS choir director Joshua Dubs, Kiki Angelos and student Shamus Maheny celebrate a $2,770 donation to the school’s A Capella Choir. Alumni family members and friends donated and the funds will go toward to a competition in Nashville in April. (Photo Provided)
Shy FX has teamed up with single Liam Bailey to release a new single, 'Come Around Slowly'. Out now, the track has been released to mark Valentine's Day, and takes inspiration from the lovers rock sound of classic reggae music. The song comes eight years on from Shy FX and...
Let’s all admit it. What is there to do when couples seem to be displaying excessive amounts of PDA and gifting each other chocolate and roses left and right these days -- especially around and following Valentine’s Day -- while the ones without a significant other sulk in the corner? Obviously, listen to sad, and maybe slightly concerning music.
Running out of New Ideas for Valentine’s Day? Tired of flowers and candy? Not ready for indoor dining? How many pairs of cute pajamas or stuffed animals can one own?. Try something different. A Singing Valentine from the Danbury Mad Hatter Chorus, a 30-man a capella chorus singing songs in the barbershop and other styles. Our focus is on impressive singing and spreading the joy of harmony.
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Dickson High School’s Showcase and Comettes choirs played Cupid on Valentine’s Day and delivered singing telegrams all around Carter County. Choir director Andrea Shahan said it’s a Dickson Choir tradition, and she looks forward to it every year. “It’s been a joy to...
With such a variety of emotions one may be feeling on Valentine’s Day — whether that be exhilaration, frustration, heartache, abandonment, nostalgia or empowerment –— this playlist includes music curated to a wide range of situations and is sure to have a song for you. Take a trip through the stages of a relationship — the frustration of working out your feelings, falling in love, the honeymoon phase, the breakup and beyond.
If you're looking for something different and personal for your valentine, you can ask for a "Singing Valentine" from da Upper Yoopers' Barbershop Chorus. A group of singers from the Marquette region are offering COVID-safe options to serenade your valentine, using wireless technology. Pete Stephens-Brown is the Music Director of...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf Tones Chapter is offering singing valentines to send to that special someone for Valentine’s Day. Reservations are available for Feb. 12-14 and should be booked by phone at (850)-381-5795. The singing valentines include two songs and a rose from the group....
Even though Valentine's Day is Monday, there is still time to reserve a unique Valentine greeting for your loved one. Dickson High School's mixed show choir Showcase and the all-girl group the Comettes will be spending the day traveling the Ardmore area performing singing telegrams. Dickson Vocal Music Director Andrea...
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Heart of the Pines Chorus is celebrating Valentine's Day with their Singing Valentines event. The Singing Valentines is a fundraiser for educational opportunities and annual competition expenses for the a-cappella group. In addition to the fundraising aspect of the event, they strive to spread love and joy to all recipients for the holiday.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha Kordsmen Barbershop Quartet is doing virtual singing valentines this year. A virtual video package is $35, while an audio package is $25. You can call 304-346-SING or 304-610-4196 to order a singing valentine. You can also email kkordsmen@aol.com or visit their website, www.kordsmen.org.
Comments / 0