Music

A singing Valentine for KBEY listeners

kbeyfm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePremium Blend, a quartet that’s part of the Hill Country Blenders, stopped by...

kbeyfm.com

Middletown Press

Trumbull-based Coastal Chordsmen take singing valentines online

TRUMBULL — For the second year in a row, a popular Valentine’s Day service is going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Trumbull-based Coastal Chordsmen Barbershop Chorus will be send its “Singing Valentines” as a virtual package again this year. That means that, instead of...
TRUMBULL, CT
Lockhaven Express

A love poem on Valentine’s Day

When snow filled our lane, he just skiied down the hilly lane. Expect the year we got a snowmobile and it didn’t snow. Always friendly, Ron loved to laugh and enjoyed a good joke. Generous to a fault with family, friends and those in need,. Ron did many a...
LIFESTYLE
KLTV

East Texas barbershop harmony group delivers singing valentines

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Well, you still have time to get a valentine for your special someone. This year, the East Texas Men in Harmony barbershop chorus is prepared to help you out. The group is spreading love in the form of songs during their annual Singing Valentines fundraiser. It’s...
TYLER, TX
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Order a singing valentine from Proud Image Chorus for Valentine's Day

The Proud Image Chorus, an a cappella nonprofit barbershop group from the Cedar Valley, is taking reservations for the annual Singing Valentine event. A tuxedo-clad quartet from the chorus will be available to deliver a rose and a song to a special someone on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. Cost...
MUSIC
santaynezvalleystar.com

SYV Chorale offering virtual Singing Valentines

Moments of romantic songs will add that extra touch of love for Valentine’s Day. Just go to the Santa Ynez Valley Chorale’s website, syvchorale.org and tune into some beautiful love songs. The music will be available at 12:01 February 14, so you can enjoy the music at anytime...
MUSIC
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Singing for Joy

PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg High School student Naomi Potts, Dr. Usha Vasan, PHS choir director Joshua Dubs, Kiki Angelos and student Shamus Maheny celebrate a $2,770 donation to the school’s A Capella Choir. Alumni family members and friends donated and the funds will go toward to a competition in Nashville in April. (Photo Provided)
PARKERSBURG, WV
Entertainment
Music
thepostathens.com

Here are six of the best heartbreak songs to listen to following Valentine’s Day

Let’s all admit it. What is there to do when couples seem to be displaying excessive amounts of PDA and gifting each other chocolate and roses left and right these days -- especially around and following Valentine’s Day -- while the ones without a significant other sulk in the corner? Obviously, listen to sad, and maybe slightly concerning music.
MUSIC
hamlethub.com

Show Your LOVE with a Singing Valentine from Danbury's Mad Hatter Chorus!

Running out of New Ideas for Valentine’s Day? Tired of flowers and candy? Not ready for indoor dining? How many pairs of cute pajamas or stuffed animals can one own?. Try something different. A Singing Valentine from the Danbury Mad Hatter Chorus, a 30-man a capella chorus singing songs in the barbershop and other styles. Our focus is on impressive singing and spreading the joy of harmony.
DANBURY, CT
UV Cavalier Daily

A playlist to make your Valentine’s Day lovely

With such a variety of emotions one may be feeling on Valentine’s Day — whether that be exhilaration, frustration, heartache, abandonment, nostalgia or empowerment –— this playlist includes music curated to a wide range of situations and is sure to have a song for you. Take a trip through the stages of a relationship — the frustration of working out your feelings, falling in love, the honeymoon phase, the breakup and beyond.
MUSIC
wnmufm.org

Northern Arts & Culture: Singing Valentines from UYBC

If you're looking for something different and personal for your valentine, you can ask for a "Singing Valentine" from da Upper Yoopers' Barbershop Chorus. A group of singers from the Marquette region are offering COVID-safe options to serenade your valentine, using wireless technology. Pete Stephens-Brown is the Music Director of...
MARQUETTE, MI
mypanhandle.com

Gulf Tones Chapter offering singing valentines

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf Tones Chapter is offering singing valentines to send to that special someone for Valentine’s Day. Reservations are available for Feb. 12-14 and should be booked by phone at (850)-381-5795. The singing valentines include two songs and a rose from the group....
PANAMA CITY, FL
CBS19

Heart of the Pines Chorus perform Singing Valentines for loved ones

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Heart of the Pines Chorus is celebrating Valentine's Day with their Singing Valentines event. The Singing Valentines is a fundraiser for educational opportunities and annual competition expenses for the a-cappella group. In addition to the fundraising aspect of the event, they strive to spread love and joy to all recipients for the holiday.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
WSAZ

Get a virtual singing valentine for your sweetheart

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha Kordsmen Barbershop Quartet is doing virtual singing valentines this year. A virtual video package is $35, while an audio package is $25. You can call 304-346-SING or 304-610-4196 to order a singing valentine. You can also email kkordsmen@aol.com or visit their website, www.kordsmen.org.
HUNTINGTON, WV

