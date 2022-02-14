8 Crazy, True Life Murder-For-Hire Plots That Were Planned in Buffalo

I know a lot of pit bull owners say that the breed is harmless and gets a bad reputation, but incidents like this don't help. A toddler and her mother were attacked by two pit bulls in an apartment building. The 2-year-old and her mom were in the lobby of the building when they were viciously attacked by the two dogs. A woman walked into the Manhattan building with the dogs around 12:30 pm, according to Newsweek. Police say the girl was first attacked by one of the dogs. When her mom tried to pull the dog off of her, the other dog began to attack. The toddler suffered three puncture wounds on her face as well as scratches. Her mother was also injured. They were both taken to a hospital to be treated.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO