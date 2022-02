Mercy College will honor five exemplary alumni for their accomplishments at the virtual 2022 Alumni of Distinction Awards Event on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 6 p.m. The annual event celebrates Mercy alumni for their contributions to the community and their dedication to strengthening the College’s programs. The event will raise support for the Alumni Legacy Scholarship Fund, established by the Mercy College Alumni Advisory Council to support the children, grandchildren and/or legal dependents of Mercy College alumni. The Scholarship Fund is the only fund designed specifically to provide educational support to second-generation Mercy students.

DOBBS FERRY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO