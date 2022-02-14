The 8 best keycaps to take your mechanical keyboard to the next level

Survive long gaming sessions with the Logitech G413 SE mechanical gaming keyboard. This accessory features 6-key rollover, anti-ghosting and wear-resistant PBT keycaps for reliable gameplay. In fact, the keycaps hold up over time and are heat- and wear-resistant, making them exceptionally durable. Speaking of durability, it boasts a low-carbon aluminum alloy top case to withstand extended, vigorous gaming periods. Moreover, the Logitech G413 SE offers a full-size layout and tactile mechanical switches to deliver subtle feedback through the actuation moment. Best of all, with LED lighting to enhance concentration and clarity, this gaming gadget also looks the part. Furthermore, enhance gaming moments and stand up to the pressure when the heat builds up. You can even press multiple keys seamlessly and simultaneously to minimize errors. Finally, the tactile, mechanical switches have an 0.07″ actuation distance and a 0.16″ total travel distance.
