The 8 best keycaps to take your mechanical keyboard to the next level

NT68 is not just another compact keyboard and the sum of its parts creates a great whole. It screams quality right out of the box as it feels weighty, offers absolutely no flex and its keys are completely rattle-free. It's designed to be portable and used with multiple portable devices. The standout feature here is that it can be placed directly atop your laptop's keyboard so that it doesn't press on the built-in buttons. The intention here is for you to get that fully mechanical typing experience instead of using the traditional laptop keys. Now, while you can make this work with 15-inch laptops, using NT68 in this way will be most ideal for 14-inch or even smaller laptops that don't have a Numpad.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO