ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Business Card Scanning SoftwareExtensive Demand forecaste 2022-2030|Sansan, Intsig, Knowee

By Presley Michelle
bestnewsmonitoring.com
 1 day ago

Business Card Scanning Software Market Tremendous Growth in Future During 2022-2030. The Market.Biz publish latest Global Business Card Scanning Software market research report which offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, important plans such as organizations and assets, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches,...

bestnewsmonitoring.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Manufacturing for the First-Ever Black-Owned Fleet of Self-Driving Pods Has Officially Begun

JéGO Technologies Inc., a Black-owned innovative tech firm based in Miami, Florida, is celebrating that they have officially begun the manufacturing process for their self-driving vehicles called JéGO Pods. To be released in late 2022, these pods will mobilize and facilitate health services such as flu testing, IV therapy, and more. In addition, they have entered the Metaverse.
MIAMI, FL
IEEE Spectrum

These 5 Charts Help Demystify the Global Chip Shortage

From PlayStations to Porsches, many consumer products have been hit by a chip shortage that began choking the global economy in 2020 and continues today. “We aren’t even close to being out of the woods,” U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo tweeted last month. “The semiconductor supply chain is very fragile, and it’s going to remain that way until we can increase chip production.” Congress is poised to fund a US $52 billion silicon incentive package, as part of the America COMPETES Act, aiming to increase U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, while the European Union last week outlined their own €43 billion chip-shortage-ameliorating package.
TECHNOLOGY
World Economic Forum

The Global Smart Industry Readiness Index Initiative: Manufacturing Transformation Insights Report 2022

The Smart Industry Readiness Index (SIRI) comprises a suite of frameworks and tools to help manufacturers – regardless of size or industry – start, scale and sustain their digital transformation journeys. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the reshaping of production value chains globally are spurring the manufacturing community to embrace digitalization with greater focus and urgency, motivated not only by potential gains in efficiency, but also by operational resilience. This renewed drive is further powered by the ongoing data revolution, where decision-makers increasingly expect key business commitments, plans and interventions to be supported through big data.
ECONOMY
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Insulated BoxFuture Opportunities forecaste 2022-2030|Igloo, Coleman (Esky), YETI

Insulated Box Market Tremendous Growth in Future During 2022-2030. The Market.Biz publish latest Global Insulated Box market research report which offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, important plans such as organizations and assets, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The Insulated Box report, additionally, offers a complete SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Business#Scanning#Market Competition#Swot#Cagr#Hubspot#Abbyy#Covve#Orangetreeapps#Magneticone Mobile#Redmonk Tech Solutions#Folocard Market Valuation#Projected Value#Forecast Value
Benzinga

Nemaura Appoints New COO In Readiness For Manufacturing, Distribution Scale-Up

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD) recently appointed Dr. Arash Ghadar as its chief operating officer. Dr. Ghadar brings decades of health care and technical experience to Nemaura, including from his previous role as technical director at Datalink Electronics and his current director role at Medilink Midlands. “Ash will play an important role at Nemaura as we begin to scale up our manufacturing and distribution operations… He brings over 20 years of product development, management and leadership experience spanning both business and technical disciplines. His main area of expertise is in the medical devices sector, and primarily within a contract design and manufacturing setting. That will be a true asset for the company during the commercialization phase of our growth,” a recent article quotes Nemaura CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury as saying. The company is currently commercializing its sugarBEAT(R) non-invasive, flexible and affordable continuous glucose monitoring (“CGM”) device in the U.K. NMRD also recently launched beta trials of Miboko, its new metabolic health program for use by employers and insurers worldwide, which has started to gain significant traction.
BUSINESS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Fluoropolymer CoatingLatest Innovations forecaste 2022-2030|AkzoNobel, Daikin, Whitford

Fluoropolymer Coating Market Tremendous Growth in Future During 2022-2030. The Market.Biz publish latest Global Fluoropolymer Coating market research report which offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, important plans such as organizations and assets, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The Fluoropolymer Coating report, additionally, offers a complete SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Essential Oil and Floral WaterFuture Opportunities forecaste 2022-2030|Young Living, DōTERRA, L’Occitane

Essential Oil and Floral Water Market Tremendous Growth in Future During 2022-2030. The Market.Biz publish latest Global Essential Oil and Floral Water market research report which offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, important plans such as organizations and assets, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The Essential Oil and Floral Water report, additionally, offers a complete SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Rising demand from the food & beverage industry anticipated to drive the expansion of Aseptic Processing market in the forecast period 2021-2030

On the basis of packaging type, the carton segment dominated the aseptic packaging market growth in 2020. According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Aseptic Processing Market by Packaging, Material and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global aseptic processing market size was valued at $73.4 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $133.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030. The pharmaceuticals segment held more than 60% of the global aseptic processing market share in 2020, and is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Software
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Infrared Combustible Gas Detector Market Driver, Trends, Business Overview, Key Value, Demand And Forecast 2022-2031

The Global Infrared Combustible Gas Detector Market research report provides an in-depth analysis on the industry- and economy-wide databases for the business management that could potentially offer development and profitability for players in this market. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact are covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market. It focuses on technologies, volume, and materials in, an in-depth analysis of the market. The study has a section dedicated to profiling key companies in the market along with the market shares they hold.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Energy Efficient MaterialsAdvance Technologies forecaste 2022-2030|PPG, AGC, NSG

Energy Efficient Materials Market Tremendous Growth in Future During 2022-2030. The Market.Biz publish latest Global Energy Efficient Materials market research report which offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, important plans such as organizations and assets, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The Energy Efficient Materials report, additionally, offers a complete SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Vitreoretinal Surgery DevicesExtensive Demand forecaste 2022-2030|Allen Medical Systems, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic

Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market Tremendous Growth in Future During 2022-2030. The Market.Biz publish latest Global Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices market research report which offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, important plans such as organizations and assets, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices report, additionally, offers a complete SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Hydrogenation Petroleum ResinsLatest Innovations forecaste 2022-2030|ExxonMobil, Kolon, Eastman

Hydrogenation Petroleum Resins Market Tremendous Growth in Future During 2022-2030. The Market.Biz publish latest Global Hydrogenation Petroleum Resins market research report which offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, important plans such as organizations and assets, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The Hydrogenation Petroleum Resins report, additionally, offers a complete SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Marine Fuel OptimizationExtensive Demand forecaste 2022-2030|DNV GL, Abb, Siemens

Marine Fuel Optimization Market Tremendous Growth in Future During 2022-2030. The Market.Biz publish latest Global Marine Fuel Optimization market research report which offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, important plans such as organizations and assets, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The Marine Fuel Optimization report, additionally, offers a complete SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.
INDUSTRY
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Lawn and Garden SuppliesUpcoming Trends forecaste 2022-2030|ScottsMiracle-Gro, Central Garden & Pet, Lebanon Seaboard Corporation

Lawn and Garden Supplies Market Tremendous Growth in Future During 2022-2030. The Market.Biz publish latest Global Lawn and Garden Supplies market research report which offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, important plans such as organizations and assets, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The Lawn and Garden Supplies report, additionally, offers a complete SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Industrial AutomationFuture Opportunities forecaste 2022-2030|ABB, Adept, Bosch

Industrial Automation Market Tremendous Growth in Future During 2022-2030. The Market.Biz publish latest Global Industrial Automation market research report which offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, important plans such as organizations and assets, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The Industrial Automation report, additionally, offers a complete SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

SOMATO-SENSORY TECHNOLOGY MARKET: THE ULTIMATE RESEARCH REPORT COVERED PROJECTED VALUE, FORECAST VALUE, CAGR RATE AND MORE..

The demand and strategies for the Global Somato-sensory Technology Market are expected to be high over the next ten years. Considering this growth, we provide the building factors of this market research report. The global Somato-sensory Technology Industry research report analyzes, tracks, and presents the global market size of key players in each region of the world. In addition, the report provides data of major market players in the Somato-sensory Technology markets.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Native StarchesUpcoming Trends forecaste 2022-2030|ADM, Cargill, Roquette

Native Starches Market Tremendous Growth in Future During 2022-2030. The Market.Biz publish latest Global Native Starches market research report which offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, important plans such as organizations and assets, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The Native Starches report, additionally, offers a complete SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Theacrine (CAS No. 2309-49-1)Future Opportunities forecaste 2022-2030|Yantai Zhaoyi Biological, Lynabio, Wuxi Further

Theacrine (CAS No. 2309-49-1) Market Tremendous Growth in Future During 2022-2030. The Market.Biz publish latest Global Theacrine (CAS No. 2309-49-1) market research report which offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, important plans such as organizations and assets, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The Theacrine (CAS No. 2309-49-1) report, additionally, offers a complete SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.
INDUSTRY
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Automation in TextileTechnological Innovations forecaste 2022-2030|ABB, Festo, Rockwell Automation

Automation in Textile Market Tremendous Growth in Future During 2022-2030. The Market.Biz publish latest Global Automation in Textile market research report which offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, important plans such as organizations and assets, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The Automation in Textile report, additionally, offers a complete SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.
ECONOMY
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Calcined Alpha AluminaInnovative Solutions forecaste 2022-2030|Almatis, Alteo, CHALCO

Calcined Alpha Alumina Market Tremendous Growth in Future During 2022-2030. The Market.Biz publish latest Global Calcined Alpha Alumina market research report which offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, important plans such as organizations and assets, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The Calcined Alpha Alumina report, additionally, offers a complete SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy