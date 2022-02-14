ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Israeli cyber-security company to offer fraud protection for UAE bank

Cleveland Jewish News
 1 day ago

Israeli high-tech firm ThetaRay will offer a financial crime-detection tool that monitors transactions for the Emirati bank Mashreq, the companies announced on Monday. This is...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Reuters

UAE energy minister says infrastructure well-protected against attacks

CAIRO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - UAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday that infrastructure in the UAE was well-protected against attacks and that the country had diversified its electricity infrastructure and has spare capacity. In recent weeks, the Iran-aligned Houthis have waged an unprecedented string of largely failed missiles...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thepaypers.com

UAE publishes Federal Data Protection Law

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has published its first Federal Data Protection Law No. 45 of 2021, which came into effect on 2 January 2022. This alert provides an overview of the law which will be supplemented by the expected executive regulations (Executive Regulations), as well as key aspects in comparison with other data protection frameworks such as the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
WORLD
crunchbase.com

Salt Security Joins Growing Herd Of Cyber-Corns

Cybersecurity received an unprecedented level of funding last year, and it seems like this year will continue at that pace. API security company Salt Security on Thursday announced a $140 million Series D round led by Alphabet’s CapitalG, earning the company a $1.4 billion valuation and minting it as cybersecurity’s latest unicorn.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Allure Security Raises $6.8M Seed Round; Company Continues to Progress in $76 Billion Fight Against Digital Fraud

Allure Security’s patented artificial intelligence engine catches more fake websites faster, providing unprecedented brand abuse visibility. Allure Security – the fastest, most accurate online brand abuse detection and protection solution – announced the close of its $6.8 million seed funding round. Gutbrain Ventures led the round, joined by new Allure Security investors PBJ Capital and Impellent Ventures, and existing investors Glasswing Ventures, Zetta Venture Partners, and Portage Partners.
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Securiti expands presence in EMEA to offer data privacy and protection solutions

Securiti announced a major expansion of its existing footprint in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company has appointed former Palo Alto Networks executive Mathias Wilder as Vice President of EMEA and Nigel Hawthorn from McAfee to lead marketing for the region. Securiti, which has a presence in a dozen countries within EMEA, is also actively recruiting security oriented service providers to grow its existing base of channel partners.
BUSINESS
albuquerquenews.net

Be internet insured and stay protected from Cyber Frauds with HDFC ERGO Cyber Sachet Insurance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, a leading general insurance company in the private sector and a digital-first company, announced the launch of itsThe pandemic acted as a catalyst for increasing the number of cyber-crime attacks across the globe. According to the latest report by the National Crime Records Bureau, India recorded 50,035 cases of cyber-crime in 2020 i.e., an 11.8 per cent surge in such offences over the previous year. Cybercriminals are especially targeting new technology users and senior citizens as they are most susceptible to such attacks.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEKU

The U.S. is considering a radical rethinking of the dollar for today's digital world

Since its establishment as the country's national currency, the dollar has undergone many updates and changes, but nothing compares to the proposal being debated today. The U.S. is gingerly considering whether to adopt a digital version of its currency, one better suited for today's increasingly cashless world, ushering in what could be one of the dollar's most fundamental transformations.
U.S. POLITICS
TechRadar

Airtel Payments Bank to offer ‘Cyber Insurance’ - We explain what it is

Bharti Airtel's online banking subsidiary Airtel Payments Bank is now offering 'Cyber Insurance' in partnership with ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company. Airtel Payments Bank customers can purchase this cyber insurance policy using the 'Airtel Thanks' app. The company said that this insurance comes with zero waiting period and allows users to make multiple claims multiple times during the policy tenure, within the limits of the insured amount opted for.
American Banker

Knowing the key cyber risks of an evolving fraud landscape

While the onset of COVID-19 caused a rapid shift in customer behavior toward online banking, financial firms responded well to the challenge by accelerating their digital transformation efforts. However, with emerging new cyber risks such as payment fraud and synthetic identity fraud that expose digital banking channels, firms are now...
PUBLIC SAFETY
helpnetsecurity.com

Picus Security joins MISA to protect critical data and assets against cyber attacks

Picus Security announced that it has joined The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions to better defend against a world of increasing threats. Picus’s Complete Security Control Validation Platform now integrates with Microsoft Defender for...
TECHNOLOGY
Cleveland Jewish News

The Israeli company turning smartphones into brain monitors

An Israeli company has turned standard smartphones into neurological monitoring machines backed by artificial intelligence and is about to expand significantly into the American market. Mon4t’s application enables any smartphone to measure, record and transmit motor and cognitive performance data, as well as affective indicators, related to the patient’s mood,...
CELL PHONES
Reuters

Banca March buys BNP Paribas's Spanish private bank, Expansion says

MADRID (Reuters) - Privately held Spanish investment bank Banca March has agreed to buy BNP Paribas’s private bank in Spain for 100 million euros ($113 million), Expansion newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified market sources. BNP Paribas will transfer 80% of its portfolio of clients and its bankers to...
BUSINESS
luxurylaunches.com

From a McDonald’s worker to a crypto billionaire – Meet Chinese crypto king Zhao Changpeng. He hosts lavish parties in his Dubai mansion and was once the richest person in Asia.

Zhao Changpeng used to do odd jobs to support his family. But that was before he became a cryptocurrency king. On January 10, he was worth US$96 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires index, making him the world’s 14th richest person and the richest in Asia above India’s Mukesh Ambani.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

INKY Completes Email Security Offering with Launch of Outbound Mail Protection

Enhanced Mobile UX and Diverse Policy Enforcement Creates Flexible User Experience. INKY Technology Corporation, the leading cloud-based communication security platform, announced today the launch of Outbound Mail Protection, adding to INKY Phish Fence, the company’s existing inbound email security solution. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Tugce Bulut, Founder...
SOFTWARE
BBC

Naftali Bennett: Warm welcome for Israeli leader in Bahrain

It is unlikely that Bahrain's interior ministry band has played the Israeli national anthem much before - but they practiced it to perfection. The song rang out with an honour guard in the courtyard of Al-Qudaibiya Palace - home to the ruling Al-Khalifa monarchy. I watched and then saw smiles swapped in the sunshine between Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad.
MIDDLE EAST

