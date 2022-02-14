Israeli cyber-security company to offer fraud protection for UAE bank

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, a leading general insurance company in the private sector and a digital-first company, announced the launch of itsThe pandemic acted as a catalyst for increasing the number of cyber-crime attacks across the globe. According to the latest report by the National Crime Records Bureau, India recorded 50,035 cases of cyber-crime in 2020 i.e., an 11.8 per cent surge in such offences over the previous year. Cybercriminals are especially targeting new technology users and senior citizens as they are most susceptible to such attacks.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO