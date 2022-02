Drivers should expect to slow down and merge for State Road 37 lane closures and intermittent stoppages on Friday between Fairview Road and State Road 144. The Indiana Department of Transportation and law enforcement plan to control traffic as contractor equipment is used to remove snow from the shoulder and the barrier walls and place it off the roadway. The mobile operation expects to work between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to an INDOT news release.

JOHNSON COUNTY, IN ・ 11 DAYS AGO