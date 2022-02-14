ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Rob Zombie Reveals Another Set Photo From ‘The Munsters’ Movie

By Taylor Linzinmeir
103GBF
103GBF
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Rob Zombie recently released another photo from the set of the upcoming movie adaptation of The Munsters. The photo reveals that Jorge Gracia will be featured in the film as Floop, Dr. Wolfgang's assistant and Herman Munster's best friend. Check out the first look at Garcia as Floop below....

103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Related
mxdwn.com

New Trailer for Sequel to Horror Classic ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Released by Netflix

Netflix dropped a new trailer for the upcoming sequel to the 1974 horror classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. The film, titled Texas Chainsaw Massacre, will focus on an entrepreneur from San Francisco named Melody, played by Sarah Yarkin, who visits Texas on a business trip with her sister Lila, played by Elsie Fisher, and their two friends Dante and Ruth, played by Jacob Latimore and Nell Hudson. The group of friends will find themselves at the mercy of serial killer Leatherface, portrayed in this film by Mark Burnham. The role of Leatherface was first performed in the 1974 installment by Gunnar Hansen, who passed away in 2015. Olwen Fouéré plays the role of Sally Hardesty, a character from the original film who swore vengeance against Leatherface. The role of Sally was first performed by Marilyn Burns, who passed away in 2014.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Ragdoll' Trailer Reveals Serial Killer Thriller Release Date at AMC

The AMC+ original series, Ragdoll is set to receive a linear release on AMC. The acclaimed serial killer thriller will premiere on the network starting at 10 pm ET/PT on Monday, February 28, 2022. The six-episode series will air new episodes weekly on AMC following the network's airing of the...
TV SERIES
103GBF

10 Must-Watch Horror Movies That Are Totally Metal

There’s never been a time when rock and metal music wasn’t influenced by horror. From early – and relatively tame – progenitors such as Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden and KISS to newer and more extreme acts (White Zombie, King Diamond, Autopsy, Cannibal Corpse, Ice Nine Kills, Mortician, etc.), these styles are famously dominated by artists whose songs, artwork, music videos and live theatrics revel in the macabre.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
103GBF

Who Are the ‘Multiverse of Madness’ Illuminati?

The new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer all but confirms that the Illuminati will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the film. In Marvel Comics, the Illuminati are a group of powerful heroes — Iron Man, Black Bolt, Doctor Strange, Namor, Mister Fantastic, and Professor Xavier — who band together in secret to protect their world from threats they deem to large to handle on their own. In the Multiverse of Madness trailer, Strange is arrested and dragged before a tribunal where we hear the voice of Patrick Stewart, who is presumably playing a version of Professor X, his character from the Fox X-Men franchise.
MOVIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

‘Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe’ Movie Coming This Year

Infamous animated characters Beavis and Butt-Head will return in a new feature film titled Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe. The project was announced during a ViacomCBS Investors Event for Paramount+, the streaming platform which will be the home of the new movie, as well as a new Beavis and Butt-Head series. Neither project has been given an official release date.
MOVIES
Collider

Exclusive: Fangoria Goes Vintage For Ti West's 'X'-themed April 2022 Subscriber Cover

Fangoria has revealed its next cover to Collider. For the April 2022 issue, the horror-celebrating magazine is going vintage and delivering a 70s-themed cover that evokes both the year that the long-running periodical debuted and Ti West’s new film X, which takes place in 1979. Highly anticipated, the movie marks the filmmaker’s return to horror movies since 2013’s The Sacrament. X premieres in theaters March 18th.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Brake
Person
Rob Zombie
Person
Sylvester Mccoy
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Sheri Moon Zombie
Person
Daniel Roebuck
Rolling Stone

Jordan Peele Drops First Trailer for Upcoming Horror Epic ‘Nope’

Jordan Peele has revealed the first trailer for the writer-director’s latest “horror epic” Nope, out July 22. After scaring audiences with bodysnatchers in Get Out and doppelgängers in Us, Peele focuses on otherworldly terrors in his latest film, as something mysterious in the sky haunts the only black-owned Hollywood horse ranch.  Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya reunites with Peele in Nope, which also stars Keke Palmer an Steven Yuen as “residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery,” Universal Pictures said of Nope, adding that Peele “reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare.” Peele first revealed his third film Nope with an ominous movie poster on July 22, 2021, exactly one year before the film’s release. In addition to his previous two horror classics, Peele also co-wrote the Candyman reboot and served as producer on Lovecraft Country, The Twilight Zone reboot, and the time-travel thriller Antebellum. More from Rolling Stone'Candyman': Yes, This Remake Is Brutal and Timely. But It Also Overreaches for RelevanceJordan Peele Reveals Title of Next Horror Film: 'Nope''Candyman' Sequel Sets Release Date, Reveals New Trailer
MOVIES
Distractify

Want to Watch Some Horror Movies on Valentine’s Day? Why Not One of These?

Holidays aren't really the same without traditions. Christmas is all about hanging up lights, binging on sugar cookies until you give yourself type 2 diabetes, and doing your best to avoid political conversations with that one uncle who is convinced anyone who isn't living in a trailer is basically throwing their money away. For Valentine's Day, it's all booking a reservation at a restaurant with a prixe-fixe menu and buying overpriced jewelry. And maybe watching a Rom-Com. But some folks enjoy watching Horror Movies to celebrate the fight for love.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Scream’s Neve Campbell On That Time The New Filmmakers Geeked Out So Much They Forgot To Direct

The horror genre is a unique one; despite the grisly and terrifying scenes, major franchises hold a special place in fans’ hearts. Wes Craven’s 1996 Scream movie is arguably one of the best horror movies, recently returning to theaters with an acclaimed new sequel. And franchise star Neve Campbell spoke about the time the new filmmakers geeked out so much they forgot to direct her.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New John Wick: Chapter 4 Set Photos Reveal Reshoots Are Happening

Though production on John Wick: Chapter 4 seemingly wrapped up last year, new set photos reveal that some reshoots/additional photography have taken place on the sequel. The Daily Mail brings us these photos which feature stars Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane in the snow-clad landscape of a New York City park. Considering how things ended between these two, and their franchise history with meetings in parks, it's possible that this could be a sequence from the ending of the new movie. In which case, maybe don't click if you don't want to potentially be spoiled for John Wick 4.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Munsters#Film Star#Abc#Cbs#House Of 1000 Corpses#The Devil S Rejects#Robzombieofficial
FanBolt.Com

9 New Movies This Week: ‘Dog’, ‘Uncharted,’ ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre,’ and More!

Rating: PG-13 Release Date: In theatres nationwide on Friday, February 18, 2022. Summary: Dog is about Briggs (Channing Tatum), a grieving former Army Ranger who wants to get back into the Army. Surprisingly, Briggs is given a chance to prove himself when he is assigned to take Lulu, a retired military working dog, on a road trip to go to the dog’s late handler’s funeral. It’s a trip that will change everything.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

Set Photo Shows Three Final Girls From ‘Halloween Ends’

They’re still standing. Halloween Ends–reportedly the final chapter in the classic horror film franchise–is scheduled to hit theaters Oct. 14, but the countdown has already begun on the film’s set in Georgia. And this week, star Jamie Lee Curtis released a photo showing the “final girls”...
MOVIES
KDHL AM 920

Samuel L. Jackson Shares Set Photo From ‘Secret Invasion’

Samuel L. Jackson revealed a behind-the-scenes selfie from the set of upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion, hinting at the possibility of Nick Fury flashback scenes. The new show will star Jackson as the iconic S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, working alongside the shapeshifting alien sect known as the Skrulls — which have previously appeared in the MCU in Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Captain Marvel, and Avengers: Endgame.
MOVIES
Times Union

Photos: Hallmark movie sets up for filming at DeFazio's

The specialty grocer A. DeFazio's Imports on Thursday will stand in as an Italian market in 1950s New York City for a few scenes in a Hallmark movie. Production crews on Wednesday were seen preparing the set – unloading classic cars, installing new signage and placing props – ahead of filming.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy