ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Scaling up interactive argumentation by providing counterarguments with a chatbot

By Sacha Altay
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscussion is more convincing than standard, unidirectional messaging, but its interactive nature makes it difficult to scale up. We created a chatbot to emulate the most important traits of discussion. A simple argument pointing out the existence of a scientific consensus on the safety of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) already led...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Self-replicating vehicles based on negative strand RNA viruses

Self-replicating RNA viruses have been engineered as efficient expression vectors for vaccine development for infectious diseases and cancers. Moreover, self-replicating RNA viral vectors, particularly oncolytic viruses, have been applied for cancer therapy and immunotherapy. Among negative strand RNA viruses, measles viruses and rhabdoviruses have been frequently applied for vaccine development against viruses such as Chikungunya virus, Lassa virus, Ebola virus, influenza virus, HIV, Zika virus, and coronaviruses. Immunization of rodents and primates has elicited strong neutralizing antibody responses and provided protection against lethal challenges with pathogenic viruses. Several clinical trials have been conducted. Ervebo, a vaccine based on a vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) vector has been approved for immunization of humans against Ebola virus. Different types of cancers such as brain, breast, cervical, lung, leukemia/lymphoma, ovarian, prostate, pancreatic, and melanoma, have been the targets for cancer vaccine development, cancer gene therapy, and cancer immunotherapy. Administration of measles virus and VSV vectors have demonstrated immune responses, tumor regression, and tumor eradication in various animal models. A limited number of clinical trials have shown well-tolerated treatment, good safety profiles, and dose-dependent activity in cancer patients.
CANCER
Business Insider

Chatbot market in 2022: Stats, trends, and companies in the growing AI chatbot industry

Consumers are demanding round-the-clock service for assistance in areas ranging from banking and finance, to health and wellness. Because of this demand, chatbots are increasing in popularity among businesses and consumers alike. Do you work in the Tech industry? Get business insights on the latest innovations, market trends, and your...
INTERNET
Nature.com

Titanium dioxide particles frequently present in face masks intended for general use require regulatory control

Although titanium dioxide (TiO2) is a suspected human carcinogen when inhaled, fiber-grade TiO2 (nano)particles were demonstrated in synthetic textile fibers of face masks intended for the general public. STEM-EDX analysis on sections of a variety of single use and reusable face masks visualized agglomerated near-spherical TiO2 particles in non-woven fabrics, polyester, polyamide and bi-component fibers. Median sizes of constituent particles ranged from 89 to 184Â nm, implying an important fraction of nano-sized particles (<"‰100Â nm). The total TiO2 mass determined by ICP-OES ranged from 791 to 152,345Â Âµg per mask. The estimated TiO2 mass at the fiber surface ranged from 17 to 4394Â Âµg, and systematically exceeded the acceptable exposure level to TiO2 by inhalation (3.6Â Âµg), determined based on a scenario where face masks are worn intensively. No assumptions were made about the likelihood of the release of TiO2 particles itself, since direct measurement of release and inhalation uptake when face masks are worn could not be assessed. The importance of wearing face masks against COVID-19 is unquestionable. Even so, these results urge for in depth research of (nano)technology applications in textiles to avoid possible future consequences caused by a poorly regulated use and to implement regulatory standards phasing out or limiting the amount of TiO2 particles, following the safe-by-design principle.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Gender And Education#Gm
techxplore.com

People prefer interacting with female robots in hotels

People are more comfortable talking to female rather than male robots working in service roles in hotels, according to a study by Washington State University researcher Soobin Seo. The study, which surveyed about 170 people on hypothetical service robot scenarios, also found that the preference was stronger when the robots...
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Correction to: Global distribution of a chlorophyll f cyanobacterial marker

Erratum to: ISME J. 2020:14:2275"“87 https://doi.org/10.1038/s41396-020-0670-y, published online 26 May 2020. Following the publication of this article, the authors noted errors regarding the sequences and lengths of the primers f_apcE2t* and f_apcE2M* listed in TableÂ 1 and Table S2. In addition, the colors of the highlighted bases were missing in TableÂ 1.
SCIENCE
TechCrunch

Voila raises $6M for its AI-powered storefronts for online creators

With now over 10,000 creators signed up for the service, Voila is today announcing the close of its $6 million Series A led by Sinovation Ventures and joined by Fosun Rz Capital. To date, Voila has raised $7.5 million, including from investors SOSV and Artesian. Voila founder Ke Shang first...
CELEBRITIES
pymnts

Meta to Debut Personalized Facebook News in France

Facebook is rolling out its Facebook News service in France on Tuesday (Feb. 15), thanks in part to a collaboration with AFP Media Services, the company announced in a blog post Monday (Feb. 14). The service will “spotlight news stories from a diverse range of reliable and relevant news sources,”...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
makeuseof.com

Why Tinder Is No Longer Charging Older Users More for Premium Features

In the old days, aunties, mums, meddling relatives, and friends of all kinds played the role of matchmaker. These days, dating apps play that role. The biggest dating app of them all is, undoubtedly, Tinder. Tinder boasts over 9.6 million annual subscribers and generates revenues of over $1.4 billion. Its...
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Synovial inflammation in osteoarthritis progression

Osteoarthritis (OA) is a progressive degenerative disease resulting in joint deterioration. Synovial inflammation is present in the OA joint and has been associated with radiographic and pain progression. Several OA risk factors, including ageing, obesity, trauma and mechanical loading, play a role in OA pathogenesis, likely by modifying synovial biology. In addition, other factors, such as mitochondrial dysfunction, damage-associated molecular patterns, cytokines, metabolites and crystals in the synovium, activate synovial cells and mediate synovial inflammation. An understanding of the activated pathways that are involved in OA-related synovial inflammation could form the basis for the stratification of patients and the development of novel therapeutics. This Review focuses on the biology of the OA synovium, how the cells residing in or recruited to the synovium interact with each other, how they become activated, how they contribute to OA progression and their interplay with other joint structures.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages, photos and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are wondering how to delete messages from the Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox, although remember this won’t delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

4 Reasons Why Facebook Is Starting to Lose Users

Even if you've never used it, you know about Facebook. It's one of the largest social media networks in the world, existing in nearly every country. For a long time, it seemed the site could do no wrong, going from strength to strength. Now, for the first time in Facebook's...
INTERNET
inputmag.com

Mark Zuckerberg tearfully announces Facebook's pivot to video... again

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is definitely not freaking out about his company losing a quarter of its value this week. As such, he certainly wasn’t crying in that staff meeting where he attempted to process Meta losing more than $200 billion overnight — he’d just scratched a cornea or something.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Facebook whistleblower claims the social media behemoth spends the 'bare minimum' on keeping Australian users safe because it can get away with it

Former Facebook employee turned whistleblower Frances Haugen says the company underinvests in safety measures on its platforms in Australia, a parliamentary committee has heard. Ms Haugen - who last year outed Facebook for knowingly using algorithms to promote divisive content - appeared before the committee into online safety on Thursday.
INTERNET
The Guardian

Plan to jab children aged 5-11 delayed amid No 10 and JCVI impasse

The announcement of a plan to expand Covid vaccinations to all children aged five to 11 has been delayed amid an apparent impasse between the government and its vaccinations watchdog. While the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) made its decision more than a week ago, Downing Street is...
KIDS
Reuters

TD Bank freezes accounts that received money for Canada protests

TORONTO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) has frozen two personal bank accounts into which C$1.4 million ($1.1 million) had been deposited to support protesters fighting the Canadian government's pandemic measures, a bank spokesperson said on Saturday. The demonstrations, dubbed the "Freedom Convoy" by Canadian truckers opposing a vaccination...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy