Youngsville Businessman, City Councilman Dies

Ian Auzenne

The City of Youngsville is mourning the death of a pillar of the community.

Gary P. Williams died of an apparent heart attack on Monday. He was 57 years old.

Mayor Ken Ritter shared the news on his Facebook page Monday afternoon.

Williams was in the final year of his first term on the Youngsville City Council. Williams was elected to the Division E city council seat in landslide fashion in 2018, beating Boyd Zitzman by taking 81 percent of the vote.

In addition to his public service, Williams was a successful businessman. He owned Gary P. Williams Construction. As a general contractor, he performed home renovation and remodeling work on homes all across South Louisiana.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

This is a developing story.

