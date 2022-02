Broader risk markets, including tech stocks, have bounced recently as markets appear to have priced a hawkish Fed. But the spillover to crypto markets has not been uniform. Bitcoin has jumped five percent over the past week, but our metaverse index is the standout performer with a 21% surge (see charts one and two). Meanwhile, our overall smart contract platform index is up seven percent on the week. Finally, our DeFi index is up the least at four percent.

STOCKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO