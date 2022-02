The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is telling parents the state’s Public School Open Enrollment Program for the school year starting in the fall begins next week. A D-P-I news release says enrollment starts next Monday and continues through April 29th. Parents and guardians can apply to send their students to any public school district in the state during the 2022-2023 school years through the program. Applicants will be notified by June 10th about their status. The news release reminds parents and guardians transportation of their students to a district where they aren’t a resident will be their responsibility.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO