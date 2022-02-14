ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

COVID-19 at Samo: New year, new rules

By Sydney Roker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany Samo students returned to school after winter break uncertain of what the next few weeks would hold, or if schools would continue to stay open for in-person instruction due to the new Omicron surge. Despite this uncertainty, SMMUSD school and district administrators have made clear that they are...

SANTA MONICA, CA
Samo’s return after winter break has led to the inevitable question of whether or not a temporary closure is necessary. With many traveling during the break, there has been a major surge in COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles. Currently, about 400 students at Samo are isolated due to COVID-19. Although this surge should be taken seriously by school officials, school closure is not the right choice. At school many precautions are being taken to prevent the spread, meaning that school doesn’t pose more of a risk than day to day tasks such as going out for a meal, going to the mall, grocery shopping, etc.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
