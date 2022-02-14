ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Choose self-love this Valentine’s Day

By Grace Visco
vtcynic.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve never had a valentine on Valentine’s Day. This used to upset me in years past, but this year it’s not going to. Valentine’s Day is associated with romance, chocolate and flowers. However, love doesn’t need to be romantic. Instead of crying over boys...

vtcynic.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Love
seattlerefined.com

The perfect Valentine's Day gift to give your partner

Valentine's Day is typically about flowers, candy, and romantic gestures, and while some people may enjoy those things, it's safe to say that the Valentine's Day retail surge sometimes falls on deaf ears. This year can be different though!. If the key to your partner's heart is their stomach, Dan...
CELEBRATIONS
komando.com

15 Valentine’s Day gift ideas for every budget

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to go above and beyond to show your partner how much you love them. But finding the right present can be challenging — especially if you’re on a budget. Don’t worry. We’ve researched and found some great gift ideas for any budget.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
fashionisers.com

Take Your Valentine’s Day Game To The Next Level With These Sexy Valentine’s Day Dresses

It’s not a big deal if you don’t love celebrating Valentine’s Day (or if you are single). Rather than thinking of it as a time to go on dates, remember that this romantic occasion is a perfect fun excuse to spend quality time with your friends and also family. Valentine’s Day is not all about spending time with your partner, it means spending time with your loved ones, whether they are friends, family, or your partner. After all, haven’t you heard of Galantine’s Day? No matter how you choose to celebrate, on this significant day, you have to look gorgeous. Valentine’s Day provides a perfect occasion to dress up and have fun! These sexy dresses have a special place in your wardrobe because they are the really sassy ones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
dexerto.com

Trisha Paytas announces pregnancy in Valentine’s Day surprise

YouTuber Trisha Paytas has revealed that they and their husband Moses Hacmon are having a baby, in a surprise Valentine’s Day announcement. Trisha Paytas is a well-known YouTuber with nearly 5 million subscribers on their main channel, ‘blndsundoll4mj’. In 2021 they married Moses Hacmon, and the couple has been sharing the journey of their engagement and married life on social media with fans.
CELEBRITIES
A Cup of Jo

15 Valentine’s Day Gifts for Every Type of Relationship

Happy Galentine’s Day! If you want to surprise your friend with a treat that shows that you “get” her, how about a book you know she’d love; cozy socks to wear on your walks together; or a sweet card listing all the reasons you love her.
CELEBRATIONS
higherperspectives.com

Guess Who Hates Valentines Day The Most? A Survey Found The Answer

Valentine's day is upon us. When we think of the word "Valentine" we tend to picture roses, chocolate, cupid, and couples happily in love. However, this is not the case for everyone, in fact, it only is for a rare few. Valentine's day is a day full of pressure, performance, and a reminder to those of us who are single, that we are very much still single.
CELEBRATIONS
wvgazettemail.com

PHOTOS: Florists and bakers prepare for Valentine's Day

The year 2020 probably didn’t go down as anyone’s favorite year, but just before the pandemic hit the United States in earnest, there was Valentine’s Day — and that year, Americans spent a record $27.4 billion on gifts for those they love. That’s an average of $196.31 per person, according to the National Retail Federation.
CELEBRATIONS
A-Town Daily News

Valentine’s Day ‘Adopt a Cockroach’ returns to Charles Paddock Zoo

Adopt a cockroach from the zoo as a new and fun way to express your love, or lack thereof. – The Charles Paddock Zoo is offering a unique way to show your true feeling, with their “Adopt-A-Cockroach” program this Valentine’s Day. Through Tuesday, Feb. 15, you can give that special someone in your life who is either very hard to shop for, or who might just be the perfect person to receive, their very own cockroach. Adopt a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach from the zoo as a new and fun way to express your love, or perhaps lack thereof!
ANIMALS
psychologytoday.com

Taking the Pressure Off Valentine’s Day for Both Couples and Singles

Valentine's Day places pressures on couples to make the day the most romantic and memorable one of the year. Valentine's Day can feel like singles awareness day for those who are not partnered. As long as you have clear expectations, this day can be special without grand, expensive gestures. Did...
RELATIONSHIPS
NBC4 Columbus

Best Valentine’s Day present for your significant other

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Valentine’s Day present for your significant other is best?. Buying the best Valentine’s Day gift for a significant other can be challenging. If you believe that this is your one chance to show your love, the gift you select holds a lot of importance. Fortunately, Valentine’s Day is just one opportunity to show your sweetheart how much you care, and with a little thought, you can find the perfect gift.
LIFESTYLE
extratv

Charli D'Amelio on Turning 18 and Her Valentine’s Day Plans

On Saturday, “Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Charli and Dixie D’Amelio at the Fanatics pre-Super Bowl bash, where they discussed their upcoming milestone birthdays, as well as their Valentine’s Day plans!. Charli was “excited” to see Meghan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat perform at the...
CELEBRITIES
hobokengirl.com

Self-Love Is the Best Love – Be Your Own Valentine

As Valentine’s Day nears, there is often a dichotomy of feelings: many are filled with joy, love, and warmth as they remember their romantic relationship, gal pals, family, and friends. Others may dread this “Hallmark holiday” because of the aforementioned relationships, or lack thereof. This holiday can...
HOBOKEN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy