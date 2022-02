Sen. Joe Manchin III urged fellow Democrats on Thursday to come together and gut the Trump-era tax cuts in the wake of bombshell inflation numbers. The West Virginia Democrat told a local radio station in his home state that increasing taxes should be central to the Biden administration’s plan to combat inflation and rein in the deficit. In particular, Mr. Manchin called on Democrats to revise the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed by Republicans under former President Trump.

