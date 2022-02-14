ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Letters to the editor: Longer prison terms deter some crimes

By Editorials
Washington Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEvidence shows longer prison sentences do deter some crimes (“Virginia legislation could release hundreds of murderers ,” Web, Feb. 9). The New York City Criminal Justice Agency discovered...

www.washingtontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Central Virginian

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Charter schools have some drawbacks

Virginia has great public schools, in spite of being underfunded. We are ranked in the top five nationally! With more funding we could address our aging school buildings and pay a more appropriate salary to the teachers and staff in public schools who are so dedicated to our children. Would...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

California man held in jail for nearly six years without trial on drug murder charges

In 2016, Dennis “Spike” Wright was murdered in South Lake Tahoe, California, during a drug deal gone wrong. Harvest Davidson, 26, didn’t pull the trigger, but he’s been sitting in jail for nearly six years on murder charges, which activists say should be illegal under a recently passed state law.Mr Davidson was one of six men wanted for participation in the killing, which occurred amid a potential sale of 100 pounds of marijuana in a Tahoe hotel parking lot. The 26-year-old wasn’t present when Wright was killed — Dion Vaccaro, a co-defendant, was convicted in 2020 for pulling the trigger...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
California State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
myrgv.com

2 arrested after 188 pounds of cocaine found in vehicle

U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested two people Saturday after officers found nearly 200 pounds of cocaine hidden in their vehicle. Luis Hernandez Reyes, born in 1989, and Merle Ramirez Gonzalez, born in 1981, both of Mexico, are charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute a little more than 188 pounds of cocaine.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Washington Times

Five myths of gun control

President Biden was in New York last week for a photo-op with the new mayor and to push the left’s favorite anti-crime panacea — more gun control. After the crime wave of the past year, the president finally made it to the frontlines. What he said was so predictable that it could only inspire a collective yawn.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Capitol Rioter Brags About IQ Before Asking Judge if He Can Fight Prison Guards

An alleged Capitol rioter boasted about his IQ in court Thursday before immediately undermining his point by asking a judge for permission to fight his prison guards, according to a report from the courthouse. Josiah Kenyon, 34, is accused of storming the Capitol while dressed as Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas and assaulting police officers with a table leg that had a nail sticking out of it. According to Politico’s Kyle Cheney, Kenyon appeared in court Thursday and indicated to the judge that he wanted to say something. Judge Carl Nichols reportedly advised Kenyon to run his statement by his attorney first, but Kenyon responded: “I have a high enough IQ range to not screw up there, boss.” According to Cheney, Kenyon then said he wanted the judge to acknowledge that was allowed to defend himself if he was assaulted by prison guards. Nichols reportedly refused to rule one way or the other, to which Kenyon is said to have replied: “Okey-doke.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Virginia Senate#Democrats
The Independent

William Bryan used racial slurs about daughter’s date days before killing Ahmaud Arbery, prosecutor says

William “Roddie” Bryan referred to a Black man his daughter was dating as an “n-word” and “monkey” just days before he murdered Ahmaud Arbery in a crime prosecutors argue was racially motivated, a court heard on Monday.The 52-year-old, who was sentenced to life in prison for Arbery’s murder at his state trial last month, repeatedly used racial slurs when he learned his daughter was seeing a Black man, according to Assistant US Attorney Bobbi Bernstein.“[She] is dating a [n-word] now,” Bryan allegedly said in one of the messages.The shocking use of racial slurs came to light on Monday in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Cocaine Deaths Linked to Opioid 100 Times More Powerful Than Fentanyl

Authorities in Argentina have announced that the 24 deaths linked to adulterated cocaine this month were caused by the dangerous synthetic opioid carfentanil. Days after the opioid news emerged, Argentine newspaper La Nacion claimed that police may have been working for the gang who allegedly spiked the cocaine. Allegations that law enforcement may have been aiding and abetting the crime gang behind the drug poisoning adds to the controversy.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Vincent Simmons freed from prison after 44 years as judge rules he did not get fair trial on rape charges in 1977

A Louisiana man was freed after 44 years in prison after new evidence was uncovered in his attempted aggravated rape case.Vincent Simmons was jailed in 1977 for allegedly attacking twin 14-year-old sisters and had been fighting for decades to clear his name.Judge Bill Bennet ordered a new trial in the case on Monday, but the district attorney who would prosecute it said he would not retry the 69-year-old.“I find that the time limitations have been overcome by the allegations of new evidence and in the interest of justice,” said Judge Bennett on Monday, as he told the court he took...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Times

What about the children! Parents fume as states drop mask mandates but not in schools

Governors are suddenly dropping mask mandates, but not fast enough for fed-up parents who are demanding the face-covering requirements in schools end now. The governors of California, New York and Illinois plan to end indoor mask mandates this month but excluded schools, leaving millions of children stuck wearing masks despite mounting frustration of parents and educators.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Times

D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo continues legal fight for new punishment

D.C sniper Lee Boyd Malvo’s attorneys told the Maryland Court of Appeals this week that their client’s life sentences without the possibility of parole should be reconsidered since he was a juvenile when he committed his crimes. Malvo’s lawyers claim his sentence should be reviewed following a 2012...
MARYLAND STATE
Concord News Journal

Father denied by court to take his 6-year-old son home because his wife is not vaccinated against Covid-19, appeals the court order

Since the Covid-19 vaccines were rolled out, millions of people got vaccinated against the deadly virus, but many still remain vaccine hesitant. From misinformation spread online to religious exemptions, around 25% of Americans are still unvaccinated at this point of the pandemic and they are facing pressure to change their minds every single day.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Virginia’s AG Miyares rejects blanket dismissals of failure to pay child support prosecutions

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said Thursday the state will no longer request dismissals of petitions against parents who are not paying child support unless there are special circumstances. The commonwealth’s new Republican top lawyer said his office had discovered “about 1,000 blanket dismissals” of prosecutions for failure to pay...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy