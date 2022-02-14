ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Rocky Mount (NC) Shooting Victim Drags Police Officer with Car, Slams into Fire Engine

Cover picture for the articleA Rocky Mount city councilor, who is also a pastor, left his home for church Sunday and came across a man in a stopped car who had been shot....

The Independent

Video shows 13-year-old being punched by police, who say teen hit officer in face

Police in Phoenix, Arizona are investigating how a car theft investigation led to an officer punching a teenager multiple times in an incident that was filmed by a body camera. The altercation occurred around 4.30pm on Monday outside an apartment building in a western part of the city. Police were investigating reports of a stolen car and saw several people inside the suspected vehicle. “This was a call of an occupied stolen vehicle with several people inside of it, including the minor female in the video. At least two people, including that minor female, were arrested for charges including...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother ‘kidnapped’ from home in front of children and shot dead in SUV, police say

Police in Indiana have released footage of an alleged suspect in the death of a mother who was shot after a kidnapping. The woman was found fatally wounded from a shooting at an address near Faifax Avenue on Saturday evening, and not far from her own home in Fort Wayne. Police found her body with apparent gunshot wounds and she was pronounced dead at the scene of a property four blocks away.As WANE News reported on Sunday, the Fort Wayne police department believes the mother of two was “kidnapped from her home and murdered in her vehicle”.A suspect who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Woman bumps into man at market, then he follows her home and shoots her, PA cops say

Officers in Pennsylvania are searching for a man who they say shot at a woman who accidentally bumped into him at a grocery store. The woman, who Coatesville Police Department officers say is in her 20s, apologized to the man after bumping into him at Coatesville Market on Jan. 26, according to a news release. But the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Moenell Coleman, became irate and threatened to shoot her, police say.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WITN

Rocky Mount man arrested in shooting death of missing Enfield man

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Halifax County deputies say a man has been arrested in the shooting death of a man that was reported missing last Tuesday. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Marquez Johnson, of Rocky Mount, was arrested at about 4 p.m. Monday and charged with one count of murder and one count of concealment of a death.
ENFIELD, NC
The Independent

Florida teen charged with aggravated assault after being left paralysed by police shooting

A Florida teen who was shot and left paralysed by a Miami-Dade Police officer has been charged with aggravated assault.Vito Corleone-Venisee had previously been charged with possession of a firearm by a minor and resisting an officer without violence. The additional charge was handed down on Friday night.The 15-year-old is also facing charges for failing to appear at two court dates late in 2021 relating to 2020 arrests by different law enforcement agencies for attempted burglary and robbery.Mr Corleone-Venisee’s attorney Jarlens Princilis revealed the identity of his client, a minor, to local media.“When you have a teenager whose back is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
boweryboogie.com

Woman Stabbed to Death in Her Chrystie Street Apartment After Being Followed

An Asian woman was stabbed to death inside her Lower East Side apartment early Sunday morning after a homeless man followed her home, police said. Cops say a neighbor across the hall on the top floor of 111 Chrystie Street (just south of Delancey) called 911 at around 4:30am Sunday morning after hearing the 35-year-old victim screaming.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WRAL News

After being shot, unconscious man accelerates vehicle to drag Rocky Mount officer 15 feet before crashing into fire truck

Rocky Mount, N.C. — A man was critically injured and a responding officer dinged up after a shooting and subsequent freak accident in Rocky Mount on Sunday morning. Rocky Mount police responded to a call of a shooting in the 600 block of Lincoln Drive around 9:30 a.m. They found a stationary vehicle at the intersection of Berkshire Road and Sutton Road with an unconscious man sitting in the driver's seat with a head injury.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

