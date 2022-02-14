ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Ford Throws FITS at Customers, Releases Open-Source Files for 3D-Printing Maverick Accessories

MotorTrend Magazine
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all like it when people share, right? It's a nice thing to do. Ford is giving us common folk access to its Ford Integrated Tether System (FITS) mounting point geometry files. We knew Ford was going to release these FITS 3D CAD files, but it's now officially official. Get access...

www.motortrend.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

Ford's New Patent Could Be A Solution To An Age-Old Truck Bed Problem

Ford has submitted a patent application for a nifty feature that could solve an age-old problem among truck owners – and that's keeping items on your bed in place. According to the documents uploaded by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the submitted patent by the Blue Oval was for "Truck bed with selectively actuated magnetic floor sections." This patent submission was first discovered by Muscle Cars & Trucks.
ECONOMY
SlashGear

Why Ford Is Done Selling the 2022 Maverick

Ford disappointed customers when it revealed it would be suspending orders for its all-new, hybrid Ford Maverick pickup truck. Since its debut, the truck has been such a hit that January 27, 2022 was the last day to order one — at least for now, Fox News reports. Chris...
CARS
Motorious

Barn Find Car Collection Up For Sale

Somewhere outside of Tulsa, Oklahoma is a collection of barn find-condition cars tucked away in several buildings. Understandably, the owner of the collection, who is a widow, doesn’t want the location disclosed since there are people who would just head out there to harass her. What’s great is this collection is for sale, so the video we’ve included isn’t just for your viewing pleasure. You could score a really nice classic American car, if you move quickly.
TULSA, OK
Motor1.com

1953 Chevrolet Custom Truck Is Not Easy On The Eyes

We’ve seen plenty of custom trucks and cars, virtually from all around the world, and we thought we were prepared for everything. It turns out there are special secret builds that we weren’t aware of and that make us wish we hadn’t found them. One such weird creation is this custom Chevrolet truck, based on a 1953 model.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Printing#Vehicles#Cad#Ipads#Nintendo Switch#Thingiverse
Motorious

Custom 1961 ‘Double Bubble’ Makes Appearance On Auction Block

This iconic classic restomod has made its presence abundantly clear at cars shows, online, and now the auction house floor. Custom classic Chevy vehicles are some of the coolest cars ever to hit America's open roads as they combine the classic styling that vintage American cars are known for with a ton of modern performance and comfort. Of course, older vehicles from the land of the free are already iconic in their original form, but something special happens when you step into the mind of a dedicated builder. This is one of the most detailed and thoughtfully crafted builds that we have ever seen, and it serves as a tribute to the Impalas, Chevelles, and Camaros that we all know and love. So why is this particular car such an impressive example of a modern resto-mod?
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla-Powered Ford Mustang Is An Electric Monster

The automotive world is rapidly electrifying, with most manufacturers promising all-electric lineups within the next few decades, putting the industry at odds with die-hard lovers of ICE powertrains. For American manufacturers like Ford, the shift to EVs seems to be paying off: its first production EV, the Mustang Mach-E has gone down well, even with die-hard Ford fans, and sales are booming, but in a world deprived of exhaust orchestras, what are Ford aficionados supposed to do? Drop Tesla powertrains in fifth-gen Mustangs, of course. Nate Stewart, an engineer for the AEM EV company has transformed this fifth-gen 'Stang, into a silent killer with the help of a Tesla LDU electric motor unit out of a Model S, and it makes us believe that the future of hot rodding isn't as bleak as we once thought.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

The Strangest Car Designs of All Time

After a down year, the auto industry seems to have come roaring back, with car companies enticing buyers with some interesting new offerings. A few of these, however, may be too “interesting” for some. For instance, Tesla’s Cybertruck looks like nothing else on the road. The electric truck is made of stainless steel, has a […]
CARS
Motorious

Check Out The Coolest Muscle Car Concepts

While the American muscle car market was not hurting for diversity of models, these concepts would have given buyers more choice. American muscle cars are admired by enthusiasts from all over the globe. From classic to modern, the idea is affordable performance, for the ‘every man’ driver who wants to go fast, without investing in Italian supercars. These inspiring cars were sometimes evolutions of concepts, and sometimes concepts tried to recapture the magic of the muscle car, but never quite made it to fruition. Either way, here are some muscle car concepts that are worth your attention.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Motor1.com

Ram 1500 Owner Must Pay $15,000 For Engine Replacement After Missing Oil Change

Buying a new car certainly has its perks, but there are also disadvantages worth taking into consideration before taking the plunge. Aside from having to deal with depreciation, you're also stuck with respecting the maintenance schedule to the letter. If not, you're going to end up like this poor man from Ontario. He has learned his lesson the hard way after failing to change the oil in time, which consequently voided the warranty.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

1956 Porsche 356A Super Coupe: A Priceless Bucket Collecting Its Own Rust

This rusty and well-lived 1956 Porsche 356A Super Coupe was once the definition of German sports car. This particular relic's current patina looks more like an art piece that could easily slip into a museum. Despite this, auction house Gooding & Company estimates this seemingly worse-for-wear automotive time capsule will collect between $100,000 and $130,000 at Amelia Island in March. But where did it come from?
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Patent Filed For CVT With Discrete Gear Ratios For Hybrid Vehicles

Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a continuously variable transmission (CVT) with discrete gear ratios for hybrid vehicles, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on November 12th, 2020, published on February 1st, 2022, and assigned serial number 11236825B1. The Ford Authority Take. While this Ford patent...
CARS
Autoweek.com

1967 Ford Mustang Hardtop Is Junkyard Treasure

If you write about junkyard vehicles for any length of time, as I certainly have, you'll hear from plenty of aggrieved car experts who know certain things to be unassailable facts. At the top of their list is this: All 1964-1973 Ford Mustangs are now worth big money, regardless of...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

AutotopiaLA Shows Off Its Many Boosted Muscle Cars

Just like how Joker exclaimed about all of Batman’s wonderful toys, Shawn Davis of AutotopiaLA gets to play with some of the coolest machines around. His connections to Southern California car culture and beyond give him access to plenty of amazing builds. However, some of the most epic he’s ever profiled are of course American muscle cars. And a fair number of them either sport of supercharger or turbo setup.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Modified Supercar Showdown: Ferrari vs. Lamborghini

If you find yourself fortunate enough to acquire the sort of financial status that has you pondering, "Ferrari or Lamborghini," then you also have some additional pocket change to customize your high-dollar commuter. Let's be honest, there's nothing more embarrassing than pulling up to your local coffee shop and parking next to the same exact supercar, right? We've all been there.
CARS
Motor1.com

Optima Battery Review (2022)

If you’re looking to purchase a new car battery, the number of options at your disposal can be overwhelming. Our team of experts has previously reviewed the best car batteries and found that Optima Batteries are some of the best you can buy. Optima battery reviews suggest the brand separates itself from competitors through its SpiralCell Technology.
CARS
segmentnext.com

Valve Releases CAD Files For Custom Steam Deck Shells

While without any official color variations, Steam Deck owners will potentially have a third-party market of customizations to choose from. In an announcement made over the weekend, developer Valve shared the official computer-aided design (CAD) files of Steam Deck ahead of its upcoming launch. The files include “an STP model,...
VIDEO GAMES
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This One-of-a-Kind 1954 Jaguar XK120 Was Found Abandoned in a Field. Now It Could Fetch $1 Million at Auction.

When Jaguar’s XK120 hit the scene in 1948, the open two-seat roadster caused a sensation. It was soon followed by a fixed-head coupe (FHC) in 1951, and, in 1953, a drophead coupe (DHC) that offered a more substantial folding top. All three models were stunning, curvaceous designs as modern as their engine, the reliability of which equaled its high performance. The United States was just discovering the allure of European sports cars, with the first MGs brought over right after the war by servicemen returning home. The nimble British sports cars whetted the appetites of hot-rodders, and were just the...
BUYING CARS
gamepressure.com

Valve Released Files Enabling Us to Print Ourselves a Steam Deck

Steam Deck CAD files have appeared online, enabling us to personalize the device. The manufacturer of the device encourages us to experiment, but asks to stay safe. Valve has released CAD files that enable owners of 3D printers to print their own Steam Deck. In a short announcement posted by the company in the news about this portable PC, we can read that users can access STP, STL and DWG model under the Creative Commons license.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

The car detailing tool pros try to keep secret is only $6 at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. It costs so much money to get your car detailed. It doesn’t matter if you go to a tiny little car wash in town or a leading auto detailer. You can always expect to pay a pretty penny. It’s also a high-margin service that’s provided by all these shops. That’s whygetting some of the best car detailing products for yourself is always a good idea.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy