Ranked the No. 211 prospect in the country and No. 27 receiver among his position group according to 247Sports, Adarius Redmond hails as one of the best prospects from the state of Tennessee in the Class of 2023. Redmond, a standout of Powell High School, averaged just over 18 yards per reception in his junior year on 54 receptions, following a sophomore season where he averaged 19.5 yards per reception. The Tennessee native played in all three phases as a junior, adding some intrigue as a prospect on the defensive side of the ball.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO