2023 Acura Integra Reservations Open On March 10th

Subaru has opened reservations for the battery-electric 2023 Solterra crossover, the brand's first pure electric vehicle. From now until February 28, a refundable $250 deposit books the chance be among the first to get the Solterra. The reservation system gives intenders the choice of trim, color, and their preferred Subaru dealer. The menu options start with trim, either entry-level Premium, Limited, or Touring. So far, only four colors are available: Cosmic White Pearl, Elemental Red Pearl, Galactic Black, and Smoked Carbon. The sole interior treatment is black cloth. Subaru still hasn't announced pricing, that should come in April or May when those who saved a place will be able to convert their reservation into a purchase or a lease. Deliveries are scheduled to begin this summer.
