ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2023 Acura Integra Reservations Open On March 10th

Carscoops
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAcura has announced they’ll begin accepting reservations for the 2023 Integra on March 10th. The company didn’t go into many details, but suggested consumers act fast as only a “limited number” of units will be available when the Integra goes on sale this spring. Additional...

www.carscoops.com

Comments / 0

Related
Road & Track

2023 Acura Integra's Interior Spotted Looking Similar to the Civic's

Whether it was intentional or not, Acura appears to have quietly revealed the interior of the 2023 Integra at the 24 Hours of Daytona race in Florida this weekend. While the Integra prototype reveal late last year didn't include any photos or information about the new hatchback's cabin, this car on display at the race appeared to have a production-ready cabin. User @Derphound01 sent these images to C/D via social media, and we can see that the Integra's dashboard shares much with the Honda Civic's.
FLORIDA STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Acura Integra Interior Shows Off Its (Honda) Civic Virtues

It's no secret the upcoming 2023 Acura Integra will share a lot with its platform-mate, the 11th-generation Honda Civic. Our expectations for the Integra-Civic crossover were confirmed and exceeded at Daytona International Speedway during the Rolex 24-hour endurance race this past weekend. Acura had brought an Integra to the race to show off, and unlike previous display cars that we'd seen before, this time the hatchback's interior was visible. And it's very, very familiar...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2000 Acura Integra Type R Sells For $112k As The World Goes Crazy

Whether this is the start of a new trend remains to be seen but late last week, someone paid $112,112 bid for this 2000 Acura Integra Type R on Bring A Trailer. Its odometer reads just 6,649 miles. Purchased new by the seller over 21 years ago in Connecticut, this Phoenix Yellow (the most popular color) over black cloth Type R is about as mint as you can get. Power comes from a 1.8-liter inline-four linked to a five-speed manual and limited-slip differential. Total output is rated at 195 horsepower and 130 lb-ft of torque.
BUYING CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Autoblog

Junkyard Gem: 1995 Acura Integra SE Sport Coupe

When Honda introduced the Acura brand to North America for the 1986 model year, there were just two models we could buy here: the Legend luxury sedan (developed in partnership with Rover and sibling to the Sterling 825) and the Civic-based Integra. Most Integras we've seen on the street for the last couple of decades have been the third-generation models sold from the 1994 through 2001 model years, and — like their Civic counterparts — plenty of them have held together well enough to rack up impressive mileage totals. Here's a '95 Integra SE coupe that came close to the 350,000-mile mark during its 27 years on the road, found in a Northern California self-service yard a couple of weeks back.
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

Subaru Solterra reservations open until February 28

Subaru has opened reservations for the battery-electric 2023 Solterra crossover, the brand's first pure electric vehicle. From now until February 28, a refundable $250 deposit books the chance be among the first to get the Solterra. The reservation system gives intenders the choice of trim, color, and their preferred Subaru dealer. The menu options start with trim, either entry-level Premium, Limited, or Touring. So far, only four colors are available: Cosmic White Pearl, Elemental Red Pearl, Galactic Black, and Smoked Carbon. The sole interior treatment is black cloth. Subaru still hasn't announced pricing, that should come in April or May when those who saved a place will be able to convert their reservation into a purchase or a lease. Deliveries are scheduled to begin this summer.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Acura Announces All-New Integra Pre-Order Date

While detractors haven't had many positive things to say, the revival of the Acura Integra is an exciting return to the arena of sporty compact cars for the brand. Based on the eleventh generation Civic Si, it will gain motivation from a turbocharged 1.5-liter, four-cylinder engine. If its Honda cousin is anything to go by, the Integra will pack at least 200 horsepower under its angular hood.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Is it Worth it to Buy an Older Acura Integra?

If you’re a Honda and Acura enthusiast, then chances are that you’re slightly disappointed in the new Acura Integra. Sure, it doesn’t exactly look like the third-generation Acura Integra that we once knew and loved, but we’re sure it’s going to be great in its own way once we’re able to drive it. Speaking of older Acura Integras, you can still find some clean examples in the used market if you want to be nostalgic. However, is it really a good worth it to buy one?
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acura#Pentagon#Vehicles#Integra#Honda#Interior#Ps#Ilx
MotorBiscuit

When Can I Order a 2023 Acura Integra? Next Month, Baby!

Acura’s official pricing for the 2023 Acura Integra still isn’t out yet. Waiting for the performance version of the Integra could be worth it. It’s good news and bad news from Acura today. The bad news? You still can’t go to Acura’s site and configure your own Integra. The good news? The order books for the 2023 Acura Integra open in one month’s time. By then, we know we’re going to have pricing for the brand’s newest 2022 Honda Civic Si-based small sports car.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Should You Wait for the 2023 Acura Integra or Buy a 2022 Honda Civic Si Now?

Acura upgraded the Civic Si’s interior for the 2023 Integra. Pricing for the Acura Integra, as well as specs, have yet to be announced. The 2023 Acura Integra and the 2022 Honda Civic Si are effectively the same cars. Obviously, Acura will change some minor things to help justify what will surely be a (slightly) more expensive car. But in essence, both of these are cars with turbocharged engines, FWD, and the best Honda manual transmission we’ve ever tested. Should you even need to pick between the two? Let’s find out.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Maverick XLT Up For Auction Amid Supply Constraint

The 2022 Ford Maverick has unsurprisingly proven to be a massive hit with consumers, thanks mostly to its low price tag and excellent fuel economy. As a result, the Maverick Hybrid sold out months ago, and as Ford Authority reported yesterday, virtually all 2.0L EcoBoost I-4 models are spoken for in the 2022 model year as well as Ford has reached a backlog so large that it wants to ensure it can fulfill all of its existing orders. Thus, it was inevitable that some 2022 Ford Maverick owners would want to capitalize on this situation by auctioning off their pickups, and that’s precisely what’s happening over at Cars & Bids.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Motor1.com

Cadillacs Pulling Wheelies At Drag Strip Is Luxury Racing Done Right

Like the rest of General Motors, Cadillac is shifting toward battery electric vehicles. The brand’s first EV the Lyriq will arrive in the first half of this year, and it’ll signal a significant change for the American icon that built its brand on powerful V8 luxury cars. Competition in that space had put pressure on Cadillac, leading to the brand embracing performance vehicles over the last decade.
CARS
Telegraph

Here are the best new cars for 2022, according to Autotrader

On Wednesday, third-party car listings brand Autotrader released its list of Best New Cars for 2022, examining more than 300 models available and determining a list of 12 new vehicles. With computer chip shortages, shoppers may have to wait a little longer to get the specific car they have in...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Chevy Corvette Stingray Losing Key Feature

There are some things in this world that simply can't be avoided despite best efforts. This is one of them. The 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is set to lose its rear park assist feature due to one very familiar and frustrating reason: the semiconductor chip shortage. The news today comes from the folks at the Corvette Action Center, so we're confident the information is legitimate.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2023 Toyota Sequoia Redesigned To Rival Chevy Tahoe, GMC Yukon

The fully redesigned 2023 Toyota Sequoia three-row SUV made its official debut today, arriving as a fresh new rival to the Chevy Tahoe and GMC Yukon. The 2023 Toyota Sequoia rides on a fully boxed ladder frame platform shared with the latest Toyota Tundra mid-size pickup, Toyota Land Cruiser and Lexus LX. This platform utilizes independent front suspension and multi-link rear suspension, while a new rack-mounted electronic power steering system has also been implemented. Customers will be able to equip the SUV with Load-Leveling Rear Height Control Air Suspension and Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), as well, which Toyota says will be particularly beneficial to customers who plan to tow often with their Sequoia.
CARS
WGNO

The best muscle cars

While there aren’t as many Detroit-bred muscle cars in production today, there are still several American muscle cars to choose from
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Chevy Silverado Blacklake XT1 Annihilates Ford Raptor

Why doesn’t Chevy build this? Both Ram and Toyota are gunning for the Ford Raptor. But if Chevy won’t do it, then leave it to a company like Blacklake Research and Development to do GM’s work. But the penalty for a mass-market manufacturer not being behind manufacturing is the price.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy