Lil Baby Yells at Paparazzi in Spanish After Being Asked About Kanye West – Watch

By Aleia Woods
Hot 99.1
Hot 99.1
 1 day ago
Lil Baby doesn't want to be bothered with paparazzi and even told them to leave him be in another language after he was asked some questions about Kanye West. In video footage captured by The Hollywood Fix on Feb. 11 and shared on their YouTube page, Lil Baby is seen with...

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York.

