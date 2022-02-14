Lil Baby Yells at Paparazzi in Spanish After Being Asked About Kanye West – Watch

Kanye West took to Instagram first thing Friday morning and asked his 10.6 million followers for advice about his daughter North and her newfound TikTok fame. West posted a screenshot of a video of North from the TikTok account @kimandnorth and wrote in his caption, “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” In a January interview with “Hollywood Unlocked,” West previously said that he didn’t want any of his children on the social media app without his permission. Soon after West’s post went up, Kardashian took to her Instagram story to respond to his “constant attacks” in interviews and on social media. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision—because it brings her happiness,” Kardashian wrote. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO