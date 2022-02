There are rumors floating around that Coach Sean McVay might call it quits and retire after a Super Bowl win. Which might make the new Minnesota Vikings coach want to stay. Pro Football Talk with Mike Florio has been saying that the reason Minnesota hasn't introduced their new coach is that he wants to wait to see what Coach McVay is going to do. McVay was asked what his plans were after the Super Bowl and he said we'll see.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO