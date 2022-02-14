ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Transfer News: Tottenham keen to reunite Conte with 30-year-old Serie A star

By Rijo Sam Daniel
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTransfer News: Tottenham Hotspur battle Barcelona for Inter Milan centre-back Stefan de Vrij. According to FC Inter News (h/t The Express), Tottenham Hotspur will battle it out with Barcelona to sign Inter Milan centre-back Stefan de Vrij in the near future. He has been sensational for club and country and despite...

“Embarrassing” – Several fans react as Tottenham lose further ground in the top four race

Some fans react as Tottenham Hotspur lose third straight Premier League game in a row. It was another laborious day at the office for Tottenham Hotspur as they slumped to yet another defeat, this time against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Lilywhites have now lost three Premier League games in a row which has further dented their blow in a bid for a top-four finish this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
“His commitment is very high” – Conte speaks about 24-year-old ace after bitter loss to Wolves

Antonio Conte opens up on Joe Rodon following Tottenham’s loss against Wolves. In his post-match discussion with journalists (h/t Football.London), Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte spoke about Joe Rodon after the disappointing defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Lilywhites have shown signs of severe fragility at the back recently. Their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Conte urges Tottenham players to be ‘ready to kill’ after hurtful loss vs Wolves

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte wants his side to adopt winning mentality after loss to Wolves. According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has called on his team to develop a winning mentality, asking his players to become ‘killers’. This comes after Spurs suffered a 2-0 loss at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Harry Kane sends message to Tottenham fans on Twitter after terrible league run

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane reflects on tough and disappointing week after Wolves loss. Posting on his Twitter account, Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane admitted that ‘no words will make up’ for the week that the team have had, falling to a third straight league defeat, this time at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Some Tottenham players disagree with Conte’s treatment of underutilised Spurs star

Senior Tottenham Hotspur players think Antonio Conte should use Joe Rodon more often. According to Football.London, Some of the senior Tottenham Hotspur players are at odds with Antonio Conte regarding the treatment of Joe Rodon. The latter has found it difficult to prove his worth to the manager despite the options in the centre-back position taking a hit due to injuries at times.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Frustrated Conte urges patience at Tottenham. But what is success for Spurs?

LONDON — Antonio Conte looked dejected, frustrated and drained after Tottenham lost against Wolves and tasted defeat for a third consecutive Premier League game. This is the first time since 2009 Conte has suffered three league defeats on the trot as a manager, and he took longer to answer each question which arrived from reporters, as his sharp intakes of breath said it all.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tottenham are set to welcome back Eric Dier for this weekend's trip to Manchester City in boost for Antonio Conte... but Spurs are concerned over the fitness of midfielder Oliver Skipp

Antonio Conte is set to be boosted by the return of key defender Eric Dier, but concerns linger over the fitness of Oliver Skipp ahead of Saturday’s trip to Manchester City. Dier has played just twice since the turn of the year, his last appearance coming in the loss to Chelsea on January 23.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League Corner Picks: Best bets for PSG vs. Real Madrid, Inter Milan vs. Liverpool and more

The long wait is over. The Champions League returns Tuesday on Paramount+ more than two months after the conclusion of group play, and now the real fun begins. I don't want to offend any of you Champions League group stage enthusiasts out there, but I've always felt that it isn't until you get to the knockout stages that the actual Champions League starts. Yes, it's fun to root for Cinderellas like Sheriff Tiraspol early in the tournament and see them beat giants like Real Madrid, but I don't watch the Champions League for underdog stories.
UEFA
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Bayern and Liverpool in Champions League action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Austrian champion Salzburg could be in for a furious reaction from Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga leader’s surprise 4-2 loss at promoted Bochum on Saturday. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann on Tuesday agreed with former Bayern president Uli Hoeneß that perhaps things had been going too well for his team, that the players had become comfortable and complacent. “I heard the atmosphere in the team is very good – perhaps too good,” Hoeneß said. Nagelsmann agreed that there may have been a lack of competition in the team with Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies all unavailable, but he expects his fit players to compensate. “The funny thing is we only have these discussions after defeats,” Nagelsmann said. “We’re usually capable of scoring more goals than we concede.” Bayern will also be without captain Manuel Neuer in Austria. Neuer underwent surgery on a troublesome knee problem and Bayern expects the Germany goalkeeper to be fit again for the semifinals — providing Salzburg doesn’t cause another upset. The other game sees Liverpool make a quick return to the San Siro to play Inter Milan. The six-time champions played there in their final group game, beating AC Milan to complete a sweep of six wins in the group stage — the first English team to do so. Jordan Henderson might miss out after hurting his knee over the weekend, but manager Jurgen Klopp has plenty of options in perhaps his strongest squad in his time at Liverpool. Inter is back in the last 16 for the first time since 2011-12 and will be without Italy midfielder Nicolò Barella, who is suspended.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Newsday

Champions League returns: PSG-Real Madrid highlights last 16

The Champions League is back. It's the start of the knockout stage, with the headline match being the meeting between European football's aristocrat -- the 13-time winner Real Madrid -- and an upstart in Paris Saint-Germain, which is looking to be continental champion for the first time. A look at...
UEFA
CBS Sports

Atalanta vs. Juventus score: Juve score stoppage-time equalizer after Ruslan Malinovskyi's stunning opener

Sunday's match between Atalanta and Juventus was expected to be an emotional one, and the two sides delivered. Thanks to late heroics from Brazilian defender Danilo, Juventus ran their unbeaten streak to 11 in Serie A with a 1-1 draw against Atalanta on Sunday. Juve found a late answer after Atalanta opened the game with one of the top goals of the season in Serie A.
UEFA
The Independent

If Cristiano Ronaldo is not scoring, what else does he offer to Manchester United?

This is Cristiano Ronaldo’s longest barren spell in front of goal in 13 years. That it currently stands at just six games demonstrates what a truly extraordinary player he has been over that period – a goalscorer almost beyond comparison in the modern game – but there were times at Old Trafford on Saturday that when you wondered if this is more than a dry patch.“Of course he would have wished to score, I would have wished him to score,” Ralf Rangnick, the United manager, said after yet another Ronaldo blank and yet another occasion when Manchester United had thrown...
PREMIER LEAGUE

