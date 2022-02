Another busy week full of overtime wins and upsets leads to some shakeup in this week’s top 25. South Carolina looks to have hit its stride, and dominated Georgia on Sunday afternoon. They are a steady lock at No. 1, while Stanford remains No. 2 with similarly steady performances. Louisville got a dominate win over Notre Dame yesterday, and sit in the third spot while preparing for two big games this week. NC State escaped Boston College with an overtime win and pulled away late at Duke to help the Wolfpack re-enter the top five this week, at four. Indiana rounds out the top five, after both Michigan and Arizona were upset. The Hoosiers have a big game to start the week at Nebraska, and end by hosting Caitlin Clark and Iowa.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO