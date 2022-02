The site once housed the Robin Hood Theater, which was torn down due to seismic concernsPlans are moving forward to transform the site of the former Robin Hood Theater, now a parking lot, into a future festival plaza. The project, located on the northeast corner of Southwest Pine and First streets in Old Town Sherwood, would be paid for with urban renewal funds. "Events that we anticipate using the Festival Plaza are the Robin Hood Festival and Cruisin' Sherwood," said Kristen Switzer, the city's community services director. "Festival Plaza, or the walkway next to it, could also be...

SHERWOOD, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO