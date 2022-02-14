ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Which Penn State players need to ace the Combine? BWI Daily

On3.com
On3.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

While the current Penn State football players are hard at work in the weight room getting ready for the 2022 season, eight former Nittany Lions are gearing up for the next step in their career. Starting Tuesday, March 1st, these players will put their skills to the test at the annual...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

3 Trade Destinations For Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray

The social media “drama” between Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals reportedly has some actual substance behind it. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, there’s actual drama between the franchise quarterback and his team. “The odd vibe between the Cardinals and Kyler Murray...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Combine#Football Players#Penn State Football#Bwi#American Football#Bwi Daily#Nittany Lions#The Penn Staters#Indy#T Frank#Next
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Richard Sherman clearly doesn’t think Matthew Stafford should be considered a Hall of Famer yet

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman has arrived to rain on the L.A. Rams’ Super Bowl parade. Sherman made a strong case against Matt Stafford being a future Pro Football Hall of Famer. Stafford’s Super Bowl win inspired discussion about whether he deserved a gold jacket if he were to retire today. The win was impressive, particularly because it came in his first season with the Rams. But was it enough to put him over the edge after a long and solid-but-not-spectacular tenure in Detroit?
NFL
pff.com

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Seattle Seahawks swap Russell Wilson for Ole Miss QB Matt Corral, Malik Willis heads to Pittsburgh

The Los Angeles Rams have officially been crowned world champions, securing the Lombardi Trophy with a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56. With that, the 2022 NFL Draft order is set, which means it’s time to present my first post-Super Bowl mock draft. And for this edition, I’m going to introduce everyone’s favorite pre-draft wrench: first-round trades.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Rumored To Be Considering Major Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of a new quarterback – well, probably. While Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year, the Buccaneers are reportedly leaving the door open for him to return. Brady, 44, is likely to stay retired, though...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ETOnline.com

Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Kyler Murray Refused To Come Back In Playoff Game

The Kyler Murray situation has been interesting to say the least. This past week, he took everything Cardinals related off his social media and deleted all but two Instagram posts. On Sunday morning, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported that some in the organization view him as immature and self-centered. He also...
NFL
On3.com

Ed Orgeron addresses Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M rumors

Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies rallied together a historic 2022 recruiting class, leading to some distasteful rumors surrounding NIL deals — and former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron quickly came to Fisher’s defense, saying that the Texas A&M staff worked hard to round up the class they did.
NFL
97.3 ESPN

Roseman Wins! Looks Like Eagles Win Trade with Colts

It appears there will be clear winner in the Eagles trade with Indianapolis, involving Carson Wentz last offseason. The Eagles acquired a first-round pick, along with a third-round pick in last year's draft in exchange for Wentz. Philadelphia used the extra third-round pick to move in the draft to select DeVonta Smith.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Philadelphia among teams “ready to take a major swing” at quarterback

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... While we’re there, it’s really hard to assess the trade value of Jimmy Garoppolo. The reason? We still don’t know which quarterbacks are going to be available yet. There’s a good group of suitors out there ready to take a major swing at the position (the Broncos, Eagles, Panthers and Commanders). And the fewer top-end guys—like Wilson, Watson or Rodgers—are available, the greater Garoppolo’s value will become. So yes, the Niners will be trading him and turning to Trey Lance. But just what he brings back is less certain. (By the way, while we’re there, I wouldn’t put Sam Darnold or Carson Wentz in that category. Neither of those guys played well enough, and both are too costly, for another team to move any sort of real capital to get them. Or at least that’s how I see it.)
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Kyler Murray accused of pulling selfish move at end of playoff game

Kyler Murray sent a fairly clear message earlier this week that he is unhappy with the Arizona Cardinals, and it sounds like the feeling may be mutual. Murray recently deleted all references to the Cardinals from his social media pages. The team then appeared to downplay the situation with their own not-so-subtle response on Instagram. There is clearly some tension between the two sides, however.
NFL
On3.com

Ja'Marr Chase takes hilarious jab at Joe Burrow's fashion taste

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase have an innate connection that can’t be taught. However, even their relationship isn’t immune from a little ribbing. Throughout the NFL playoffs, the only thing that’s been better than Burrow‘s play has been his fashion sense. The star quarterback has brought out the best of his closet for the stretch run. Still, it hasn’t been enough for Chase‘s taste.
NFL
NJ.com

NFL Draft 2022: Giants double down on offense; Jets double up on defense; Eagles get playmaker; 2 QBs in top 10 of post-Super Bowl 1st-round mock

It is officially NFL Draft season. With the 2021 season officially coming to a close on Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI -- their first NFL Championship since 1999 -- all eyes turn towards April’s draft, which can determine the trajectory of many of the league’s 32 teams.
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
45K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy