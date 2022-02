CF% – 59.79%, SCF% – 61.54%, HDCF% – 69.94%, xGF% – 61.28%. It’s a Team Game – When I tell you that after the first all these metrics were sitting close to a 50/50 split it shows how much Calgary took over in the final 40. They stick to their game plan no matter what the score is and have found ways to execute. The addition of Toffoli made the third line more dangerous despite him being on limited minutes. Coach knows it isn’t fair to just toss the player to the wolves and hope he figures it out – it’s all about everyone finding success while they help the team find success.

NHL ・ 23 HOURS AGO