Vols' target, 2023 running back from San Diego sets commitment date

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2023 running back prospect Roderick Robinson II on Jan. 27.

“After a great conversation with Jason Carter and Coach (Joey) Halzle, I’m please to announce that I have been offered a scholarship to the University of Tennessee,” Robinson announced. “I’m truly honored!”

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound running back is from Lincoln High School in San Diego, California.

Robinson announced plans for upcoming visits and a commitment date for his recruitment process.

“First and foremost, I want to give thanks to God for his many blessings and all he’s doing in my life,” Robinson said. “Without him, none of this would be possible.

“After discussing it with my parents, I have decided that I will take a few unofficial visits in March and June. I will also take three official visits in June. I am setting my commitment date for Aug. 18, 2022. My recruitment is still 100 percent open.”

