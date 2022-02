On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff informed he is going to have a minor surgery done on his finger. “I can’t extend my finger,” Bischoff said. “This other one is getting the same thing. It’s called Dupuytren’s Contracture. What it is, is on the inside of my hand is a growth of tissue that forms on the tendon that controls your fingers. I had it on this hand. I had it operated on and you can see the scars. It’s common.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO