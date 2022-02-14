Sabrina (1995), an underrated Valentine’s Day gem

When I was about 10 years old I was gifted the book Special Effects in the Movies by John Cuhane. Long before the days of DVD extras, this book showed how the most seemingly complicated visual effects were accomplished—ranging from Kermit the Frog riding a bike in “The Muppet Movie” to the axe in the face in “Friday the 13th.” The book was divided up into various sections and when it came to the part dedicated to futuristic films, one of the most notable names was that of Douglas Trumbull, who only had a few credits to his name at that point but was already a legend for his contributions to some of the most famous sci-fi films ever made. Like many movie-mad kids around my age, I remembered that name and when it would turn up in the credits, one could be confident that, regardless of the quality of the film as a whole, they were about to see sights they had never before imagined, except possibly in their own dreams. Now Trumbull has passed away at the age of 79, reportedly in the wake of a bout with cancer, a brain tumor and a stroke. But while he may be gone, his accomplishments as one of the absolute legends in the field of visual effects will live on for as long as people are still around to talk about movies.

