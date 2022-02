Philadelphia, Pa. (February 12, 2022)--The Mount St. Mary's men's and women's tennis teams lost non-conference matchups at Saint Joseph's on Saturday at the Legacy Indoor Tennis Center. The men's team was downed by a 7-0 score while the women fell by the final tally of 6-1. On the men's side, Saint Joseph's swept the doubles matches to earn the doubles point. The Mount's top tandem ofGiovanni Abriola and Elliot Stevens were edged, 7-6, at the No. 1 position in the lineup. In singles play, Saint Joseph's won in straight sets in all six matches to secure the victory.

