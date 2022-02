Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Corporate America is exceedingly generous. With nearly $17 billion in donations in 2020 alone, businesses are working hard to address everything from equity to education to addiction. Yet while it’s undeniable that corporate America is philanthropically minded, it’s highly questionable whether all this giving is truly effective. Businesses need a better way to tackle society’s biggest problems.

CHARITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO