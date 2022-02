DENVER (TND) — An American woman who has leukemia has reportedly become the third person, and the first woman, to be cured of HIV after she received a stem cell transplant. Researchers reported Tuesday the middle-aged, mixed-race woman has been in remission for her leukemia and free of HIV for 14 months now after she was the recipient of a stem cell transplant from a donor who was naturally resistant to the virus which causes AIDS.

