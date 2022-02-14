ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Things That Are Killing Us: Fine particulate matter

By Sujay Utkarsh
 2 days ago

With the scale of environmental decay and disaster, it becomes difficult to conceptualize the degree to which these problems affect humans. The best way to do so is to understand the effect of one environmental problem at a time. For this week, let’s take a look at fine particulate matter...

Related
MedicalXpress

Pre-infection vitamin D deficiency associated with increased severity and mortality among COVID-19 patients

Vitamin D is most often recognized for its role in bone health, but low levels of the supplement have been associated with a range of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and infectious diseases. Early on in the pandemic health officials began to encourage people to take vitamin D, as it plays a role in promoting immune response and could protect against COVID-19.
MedicalXpress

Brain shortcuts may be partially to blame for vaccine and mask non-compliance

If close friends and family members who contracted COVID-19 had mild cases and recovered quickly, or if they had an adverse reaction to the vaccine, your brain might convince you that you'd have the same experience. This phenomenon, known as "availability heuristic," is one of a handful of cognitive shortcuts, which conserve brain energy and are generally understood to be positive and beneficial. For example, an alternative route to work could save you time and fuel, or a mathematical method could aid you in solving an equation more efficiently.
Washington Post

What Experts Know About Children, Covid and Omicron

Covid-19 cases among children have surged across the world amid omicron-fueled outbreaks, spurring more hospitalizations and raising fresh concern about the risk of severe illness -- although such cases remain proportionately rare. It’s also renewed questions about the safety of schools and the potential for prolonged health effects. 1....
LiveScience

Was the mysterious 'Russian flu' actually a coronavirus? Some scientists think so.

In 1889, a mysterious respiratory illness emerged in Russia and then spread across the globe, triggering at least three waves of infection over the course of several years. Now, some scientists suspect that this illness, dubbed the "Russian flu," actually may have been caused by a pandemic coronavirus similar to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, The New York Times reported.
Washington Post

U.S. ‘excess deaths’ during pandemic surpassed 1 million, with covid killing most but other diseases adding to the toll, CDC says

The United States has recorded more than 1 million “excess deaths” since the start of the pandemic, government mortality statistics show, a toll that exceeds the officially documented lethality of the coronavirus and captures the broad consequences of the health crisis that has entered its third year. The...
Nature.com

Pandemics disable people — the history lesson that policymakers ignore

Influenza, polio and more have shown that infections can change lives even decades later. Why the complacency over possible long-term effects of COVID-19? Laura Spinney is the author of Pale Rider: The Spanish Flu of 1918 and How it Changed the World. She writes about science, medicine and history from Paris.
Salon

Covid-recovered patients are seeing a huge rise in heart-related issues

Even a mild case of COVID-19 can increase a person's risk of having a serious cardiovascular event — like stroke or heart failure — within a year after infection. That's according to an open-access study involving more than 11 million people published earlier this month in Nature Medicine. The study, conducted by researchers at the Veterans Health Administration (VA) St. Louis Health Care System and Washington University in St. Louis, pulled data from patients at 1,255 health care facilities across the U.S. The authors zeroed in on 153,760 veterans who tested positive for COVID-19 between March 1, 2020 and January 15, 2021 and survived at least 30 days after the infection. Then, they put together a comparison group of 5.6 million veterans from the same timeframe who didn't test positive for COVID-19, and a second control group of more than 5.9 million people who sought VA care in 2017.
LiveScience

9 out of 10 ticks in this Pennsylvania park carried a potentially fatal neurological virus

A site in Pennsylvania recently recorded the highest-ever concentration of ticks carrying a variant of potentially fatal Powassan virus called deer-tick virus (DTV). This rare virus has the potential to cause deadly infections with lasting neurological effects, and officials fear it and other serious tick-borne illnesses may become more common in the future.
Futurity

Arthritis drug may save COVID patients on ventilators

Critically-ill patients with COVID-19 requiring respiratory support survived at a statistically higher rate when randomized to get the anti-inflammatory drug baricitinib, according to a new study. Baricitinib is a repurposed drug, originally developed for rheumatoid arthritis. Last year, the Food and Drug Administration issued an amended Emergency Use Authorization for...
contagionlive.com

Lifetime Risk of HIV Diagnosis in the US, Broken Down Demographically

Though HIV diagnoses have declined overall, new infections still disproportionately occur in certain racial, ethic, gender, and geographic populations. Worldwide, new HIV infections have been steadily declining. However, the risk of contracting HIV in the US over the course of one’s life is unclear, especially across population demographics. One...
Interesting Engineering

Scientists revealed 4 colors to wear to avoid mosquito bites

A study revealed a new way to keep, mosquitoes, one of the deadliest threats in the world, away. A group of scientists from the Unversity of Washington has found out that mosquitoes are usually flying towards specific colors such as red, orange, black, and cyan, after detecting a telltale gas from our breaths. And the little creatures often ignore colors like green, purple, blue, and white.
