There’s no doubt that Eddy Reynoso is one of, if not the single, most highly regarded trainers in the boxing game today. There’s also little doubt that former heavyweight titlist Anthony Joshua is at a crossroads in his career. After losing and then regaining his titles in battles against Andy Ruiz several years ago, Joshua had his belts taken again this past fall when he was soundly bested by Oleksandr Usyk, who travelled to Joshua’s British homeland to face him. The first loss of Joshua’s titles could be seen as, if not a fluke, then as a one off. Joshua was clearly concussed by Ruiz during their first bout. It was, arguably, the sort of thing that could have happened to anyone. The Usyk fight was another story entirely.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO