With all these new businesses launching, I thought we'd take a look back at some old ones. Let's start with the latest loss, and that would be Furr's. I'm not sure if you can completely blame Furr's closing in Lubbock on the COVID-19 pandemic because I'd put it more on the cafeteria-style dining. I just don't think asking for a scoop of this and a scoop of that is as pleasing as it once was. Restaurants are now much more specialized and instead of just "going to dinner," people would rather "go get a steak," "go get some Thai food" or "get something with the hope that it's hot and freshly made."

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO