Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Exelisis (EXEL) Report that Opdivo in Combination with CABOMETYX Demonstrates Continued Survival Benefits with Over Two Years of Follow-Up in the CheckMate -9ER Trial

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) announced two-year (25.4 months minimum; 32.9 months median) follow-up results from analyses of the Phase 3 CheckMate -9ER trial,...

Seeking Alpha

Exelixis/Bristol-Myers' drug combo shows sustained survival benefits in kidney cancer

Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEF) said two-year follow-up data from a phase 3 CheckMate -9ER trial, showed sustained survival benefits, and health related quality of life (HRQoL) improvements with the combination of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Cabometyx (cabozantinib) and Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) against sunitinib as first-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (aRCC).
