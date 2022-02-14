Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Exelisis (EXEL) Report that Opdivo in Combination with CABOMETYX Demonstrates Continued Survival Benefits with Over Two Years of Follow-Up in the CheckMate -9ER Trial

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® and Infectimune™ T-cell activating technologies, today announced its VERSATILE-002 Phase 2 study for the treatment of advanced human papillomavirus (HPV)-associated head and neck cancer achieved its preliminary objective response benchmarks. The trial, which studies PDS0101 in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), will now progress to full enrollment of 54 patients in this group of checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) naïve patients. As pre-specified in the clinical trial design, the achievement of an objective response as measured by radiographic tumor responses according to RECIST 1.1 (tumor reduction of 30% or more) confirmed by two separate measurements among at least four or more of the first 17 patients in the CPI naïve arm allows that arm to progress to full enrollment. We anticipate these data will be presented in more detail at an upcoming medical conference.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 14 DAYS AGO