Webb Simpson and Peter Malnati were elected Co-Chairmen of the Player Advisory Council for the PGA Tour by Tour membership. Voting ended Monday. The two will serve in these roles for the 2022 calendar year. They will then succeed Kevin Kisner and James Hahn as Player Directors on the Policy Board, serving three-year terms starting in 2023. They will join Charley Hoffman (2021-23) and Rory McIlroy (2022-24) on the Policy Board.

GOLF ・ 10 HOURS AGO