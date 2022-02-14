Seagen (SGEN) and Astellas Report Initial Results of PADCEV in Patients With Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Not Eligible for Cisplatin Chemotherapy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna have proved remarkably effective at providing protection from the coronavirus. However, doctors have always worried that the vaccines may not be safe for cancer patients whose immune systems may react differently to the shots. CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez has more on a new study that sets those worries aside. Dan Burkus has been receiving treatment for prostate cancer, while trying to avoid COVID. That means getting the vaccine. “Well, if you have cancer you have a compromised immune system, so I was very happy to get the vaccine,” Burkus said. COVID VACCINE New York...

