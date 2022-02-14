Seagen (SGEN) and Astellas Report Initial Results of PADCEV in Patients With Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Not Eligible for Cisplatin Chemotherapy
Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) and Astellas Pharma Inc today announced the initial results from Cohort H of the EV-103 trial investigating PADCEV® (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) as a monotherapy in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer
