Cancer

Seagen (SGEN) and Astellas Report Initial Results of PADCEV in Patients With Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Not Eligible for Cisplatin Chemotherapy

 2 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) and Astellas Pharma Inc today announced the initial results from Cohort H of the EV-103 trial investigating PADCEV® (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) as a monotherapy in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer...

Seeking Alpha

Mirati KRAS inhibitor goes under FDA review for lung cancer

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) is trading ~7% lower in the pre-market on Wednesday after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted its marketing application for KRASG12C inhibitor adagrasib for accelerated approval. The New Drug Application (NDA) for oral therapy was accepted by the federal agency as...
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

ImmunityBio rises after data from late-stage bladder cancer trial for Anktiva

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) is trading ~11% higher in the pre-market on Tuesday after reporting data from its late-stage bladder cancer trial (QUILT-3.032) for Anktiva (N-803), the company’s experimental cytokine infusion protein. In cohort A consisting of 83 patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) carcinoma in situ (CIS), 59...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Enfortumab Vedotin Is Effective in Patients With Aggressive Bladder Cancer

Findings from a new study led by Yale Cancer Center researchers show enfortumab vedotin is effective in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) not eligible for cisplatin chemotherapy. The data is from Cohort H of the Phase 1/b2 EV-103 clinical trial being presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU) on February 18, 2022.
CANCER
onclive.com

FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to CYNK-101 for HER2+ Gastric/GEJ Cancers

The FDA has granted an orphan drug designation to the off-the-shelf natural killer cell therapy CYNK-101 as a potential treatment for patients with advanced HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. The FDA has granted an orphan drug designation to the off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapy CYNK-101 as a potential...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study validates therapy for aggressive bladder cancer

Findings from a new study led by Yale Cancer Center researchers show enfortumab vedotin is effective in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) not eligible for cisplatin chemotherapy. The data is from Cohort H of the Phase 1/b2 EV-103 clinical trial being presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU) on February 18, 2022.
CANCER
StreetInsider.com

ImmunityBio (IBRX) Announces Over 24 Months Median Duration of Complete Remission in Patients with BCG Unresponsive Bladder Cancer

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced positive data from the company’s late-stage bladder cancer trial (QUILT-3.032). The data showed sustained complete response rates in patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ (NMIBC CIS) bladder cancer (Cohort A) and with papillary disease (Cohort B). Of the 83 patients with BCG-unresponsive NMIBC CIS, 59 (71%) had a complete response with a median duration of response of 24.1 months—exceeding historical complete response rates of 41% and 18% for FDA-approved therapies pembrolizumab and valrubicin, respectively. In the papillary disease arm of the study (Cohort B), 57% of patients are disease free at 12 months and 53% at 18 months.
CANCER
Nature.com

CD103CD8 tissue-resident memory T cell infiltration predicts clinical outcome and adjuvant therapeutic benefit in muscle-invasive bladder cancer

CD103+CD8+ tissue-resident memory T (TRM) cells, associated with better overall survival among various malignancies, are thought to activate anti-tumour immune response and affect therapeutic sensitivity including both immunotherapy and adjuvant chemotherapy (ACT). Methods. Totally 650 muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) patients from three independent cohorts were included in this study for...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Biomarker may help predict survival in patients with bladder cancer

Long-term survival data from the first prospective, randomized biomarker validation trial in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer being treated with cisplatin-based chemotherapy before surgery will be reported at the 2022 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (GU ASCO) on February 18, 2022. The results are from...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Colorectal cancers raise defensive barrier in response to chemotherapy

Drugs which are commonly used as the first line of treatment for colorectal cancer cause the tumor cells to oversecrete proteins known as mucins, according to a new study published today in the journal eLife. The proteins alter the mucous layer, forming a physical barrier that prevents drugs from reaching their intended target.
CANCER
MedPage Today

Pre-Op Atezolizumab Promising in Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer

The use of a checkpoint inhibitor combined with chemotherapy in the neoadjuvant setting appeared to be effective for patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC), according to results from a phase II trial. Among 39 patients, the addition of the PD-L1 inhibitor atezolizumab (Tecentriq) to gemcitabine and cisplatin resulted in a...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Deep Responses in Multiple Myeloma Seen With Bispecific Antibody

Jeffrey Zonder, MD, discusses the efficacy results of a first-in-human trial of a bispecific monoclonal antibody in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Jeffrey Zonder, MD, professor of hematology and oncology at the Karmanos Cancer Institute at Wayne State University, discusses the efficacy results of a first-in-human trial of a bispecific monoclonal antibody in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, which were presented at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition.
CANCER
Axios

2 cancer patients "cured" after promising immunotherapy treatment

Ten years after receiving a treatment that modifies a patient's own immune cells to attack cancer, two patients who had a form of blood cancer show no signs of the disease, researchers report Wednesday. Why it matters: The patients' remissions hint at how long the effects of CAR-T therapy —...
CANCER
Cancer Health

Immunotherapy Improves Survival for People With Liver Cancer

A combination of two immune checkpoint inhibitors, Imfinzi (durvalumab) and tremelimumab, led to improved overall survival for people with advanced liver cancer, while Imfinzi plus chemotherapy prolonged survival for those with biliary tract cancer, according to studies to be presented this week at the 2022 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium. Another trial showed that Keytruda (pembrolizumab) also improved survival for liver cancer patients.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Cemiplimab Achieves Promising Survival in Recurrent Cervical Cancer

Patients with recurrent cervical cancer appeared to achieve a promising survival benefit following treatment with cemiplimab. Treatment with cemiplimab (Libtayo) resulted in significantly longer survival compared with single agent chemotherapy in patients with recurrent cervical cancer who received platinum-containing chemotherapy in the first line, according to findings from the phase 3 EMPOWER-Cervical 1 study (NCT03257267).
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Understanding Polyps and Their Colorectal Cancer Counterparts

Researchers from Vanderbilt University have discovered how polyps develop into colorectal cancer. This knowledge could help to improve how this type of cancer is monitored and treated. The study was published in Cell. Colorectal cancers arise from precursor polyps. The researchers created a multiomic atlas of the two most common...
CANCER
CBS New York

New Study Says COVID-19 Vaccines Are Safe For Cancer Patients Receiving Chemotherapy, Radiation, And Immunotherapy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna have proved remarkably effective at providing protection from the coronavirus. However, doctors have always worried that the vaccines may not be safe for cancer patients whose immune systems may react differently to the shots. CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez has more on a new study that sets those worries aside. Dan Burkus has been receiving treatment for prostate cancer, while trying to avoid COVID. That means getting the vaccine. “Well, if you have cancer you have a compromised immune system, so I was very happy to get the vaccine,” Burkus said. COVID VACCINE New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
biospace.com

Sage and Biogen, BMS Boast Positive Data in Depression, HCM

With positive results from another Phase III study in major depressive disorder, Sage Therapeutics and Biogen are on their way to potential approval of a new therapeutic. This morning, the two companies announced positive topline results from the Phase III CORAL study of zuranolone. Data showed that zuranolone demonstrated a rapid and statistically significant reduction in depressive symptoms after three days over a two-week treatment period.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Seagen Survival Data Offer New Hope for Hodgkin Lymphoma Patients

On Thursday, Seagen shared that its Phase III trial of ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) has demonstrated significant improvements in the overall survival (OS) of patients diagnosed with advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL). Data from Phase III ECHELON-1, an open-label, randomized clinical study conducted with 1,334 adult participants with either stage III...
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

UroGen begins phase 3 trial of UGN-102 to treat bladder cancer

UroGen Pharma (URGN -3.2%) began a phase 3 trial, dubbed ENVISION, of UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution, in patients with low-grade, intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). The study is expected to enroll ~220 patients across 90 sites by the end of 2022. The company expects to file a new...
HEALTH

