Electrovaya Reports Q1 FY2022 Results

 2 days ago

Company reiterates revenue guidance for Fiscal 2022 of approximately $27 million. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Electrovaya Inc. ("Electrovaya" or the "Company") (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB: EFLVF),...

Seekingalpha.com

Aurora Cannabis reports Q2 results

Revenue of C$60.59M (-10.5% Y/Y). Global Cannabis Net Revenue of C$60.6 Million. Transformation Plan Ahead of Schedule; Company Now Expects to Realize Upper End of C$60 to C$80 Million Range in Total Cost Savings by H1/2023; ~C$60 Million Annualized Savings Implemented to Date. A. |. ACB stock drop 4,58% after...
pacbiztimes.com

Sonos shares up after Q1 earnings report

Santa Barbara-based Sonos delivered revenue growth and beat analysts’ expectations when it announced its results for the first quarter of 2022 on Feb. 9. Sonos, a maker of audio speakers, generated record revenue in the first quarter, with sales worth $664.5 million, a 3% increase year-over-year, driven largely by strong demand in both existing and new households, the company said in a statement.
Seekingalpha.com

Sylogist reports FQ1 results

Sylogist press release (OTCPK:SYZLF): FQ1 gross profit margin of 65%, compared to 73% in first quarter of 2021. Revenue of C$12.6M (+32.6% Y/Y). Adjusted EBITDA of C$3.7M, compared to C$4.9M for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 30%, compared to 52% in Q1 2021.
Seeking Alpha

Cybin Inc reports FQ3 results

Cybin Inc press release (NYSE:CYBN): FQ3 Cash and cash equivalents totaled to C$63.6M as of December 31, 2021. Cash-based operating expenses totaled C$12M for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, of which C$2.5M were one-time, non-recurring costs. Non-cash expenses totaled C$5.2M for a net loss of C$17.2M.
Seekingalpha.com

Freddie Mac reports Q4 results

Freddie Mac press release (OTCQB:FMCC): Q4 net income of $2.7B. Revenue of $5.57B (+11.0% Y/Y). Net revenues of $5.6 billion, an increase of 11% year-over-year, driven by mortgage portfolio growth and higher average portfolio guarantee fee rates. Provision for credit losses of $0.1 billion, compared to a benefit for credit...
Seeking Alpha

GlaxoSmithKline reports Q4 results

Outlook: In 2022 for new GSK the company expects sales to grow between 5% to 7% at CER and Adjusted operating profit to grow between 12% to 14% at CER as compared with 2021. GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.01 billion. On a per-share basis, the...
Seekingalpha.com

Brookfield Infrastructure reports Q4 results

Brookfield Infrastructure press release (NYSE:BIPC): Q4 net loss of $165 vs. $17M compared with the same period last year. Revenue of $414M (+10.4% Y/Y). Funds from Operations (or FFO) of $211M for the quarter vs. $229M compared with the same period last year.
Inside Indiana Business

Berry Reports First Quarter Results

Evansville-based Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE: BERY) is reporting fiscal first quarter net income of $121 million, down from $130 million during the same period last year. Chief Executive Officer Tom Salmon says despite the drop, an underlying demand for the company’s products remains resilient. “For the first fiscal...
Zacks.com

How Are ETFs Reacting to Starbucks' Q1 Earnings Results?

SBUX - Free Report) released first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 1, after market close. The company’s earnings missed estimates while revenues surpassed the same. However, the metrics rose year over year despite the pandemic. Shares of Starbucks have declined about 1% since the earnings release. Earnings in Detail.
StreetInsider.com

Intellipharmaceutics Reports Director Election Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2022 / Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCQB: IPCIF) and (TSX:IPCI) ("Intellipharmaceutics" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and manufacture of novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs, reports, as required by TSX rules, that the six nominees, each of whom was an incumbent director of the Company, identified in the Management Information Circular dated December 21, 2021 (the "Circular") were elected as directors of the Company at the annual meeting of shareholders of the Company held today (the "Meeting"). The voting results, as set out in the scrutineer's report for the Meeting, were as follows:
Seeking Alpha

Chugai Pharmaceutical reports FY results

Chugai Pharmaceutical press release (OTCPK:CHGCF): FY Net income of ¥303B; adj. net income of ¥311.5B. Revenue of ¥999.8B (+27.1% Y/Y). In 2022, CHGCF expects revenues and profits to mark a record high for the 6th consecutive year. 2022 revenues, core operating profit, and core net income are...
