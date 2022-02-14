ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Navy engineer pleads guilty to selling submarine secrets

Times Leader
Times Leader
 1 day ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer pleaded guilty Monday to trying to pass information about American nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country.

Jonathan Toebbe, 43, pleaded guilty in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia, to a single count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data. The sentencing range agreed to by lawyers calls for a potential punishment between roughly 12 years and 17 years in prison.

Toebbe and his wife, Diana, were arrested last October after prosecutors said he had repeatedly sold information about the submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who was actually an undercover FBI agent.

Toebbe acknowledged during the plea hearing to conspiring to pass classified information to a foreign government, causing “injury to the United States.”

Diana Toebbe was accused of serving as a lookout at several prearranged “dead-drop” locations at which her husband deposited memory cards containing government secrets, concealing them in objects such as a chewing gum wrapper, a Band-Aid wrapper and a peanut butter sandwich. She has pleaded not guilty and the case against her remains pending.

The country to which Jonathan Toebbe was looking to sell the information has not been identified in court documents and was not disclosed in court during the plea hearing Monday.

Toebbe, who as part of his job had a top-secret security clearance, agreed as part of the plea deal to help federal officials with locating all classified information in his possession, as well as the roughly $100,000 in cryptocurrency that was paid to him.

FBI agents who searched the couple’s Annapolis, Maryland, home found a trash bag of shredded documents, thousands of dollars in cash, valid children’s passports and a “go-bag” containing a USB flash drive and latex gloves.

____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Comments / 0

Related
Lexington Herald-Leader

Man accused of trafficking hundreds of stolen identities on dark web sentenced, feds say

A Canadian man was sentenced to three years in prison after he was accused of trafficking stolen identities of U.S. citizens on the darknet, federal prosecutors say. Slava Dmitriev, 29, who was listed under eight alias names in court documents, bought and sold stolen identities, including social security numbers, names, birthdates and other information on the darknet marketplace known as AlphaBay from May 2016 to July 2017, prosecutors say. Dmitriev sold the information for roughly $100,000, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Military veteran who smuggled people in flag-draped coffin pleads guilty

The man accused of trying to smuggle two cousins from Mexico through the Falfurrias checkpoint in a “pseudo hearse” with an American flag-draped coffin plead guilty Tuesday to smuggling people in the country illegally. Zachary Taylor Blood, 33, entered his plea in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Julie...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
Miami Herald

Ex-Air Force sergeant pleads guilty to killing federal guard

A former U.S. Air Force staff sergeant and alleged member of the “boogaloo” extremist movement pleaded guilty Friday in the fatal shooting of a federal security officer in the San Francisco Bay Area amid large 2020 protests against police brutality. Steven Carrillo, 33, originally pleaded not guilty in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WPTV

2nd guilty plea planned in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor

A second man charged in the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has agreed to plead guilty. The plea agreement states that Kaleb James Franks pleads guilty to the kidnapping conspiracy charges. According to court documents, Franks could face up to life in prison and a fine of $250,000.
MICHIGAN STATE
13newsnow.com

NJ man who witnessed shooting of Ashli Babbitt pleads guilty

WASHINGTON — A New Jersey man who told WUSA9 he was just feet away from Ashli Babbitt when she was shot on Jan. 6 pleaded guilty Thursday in his criminal case. Thomas Baranyi appeared before U.S. District Judge James Boasberg to enter a plea of guilty to one Class “A” misdemeanor count of entering and remaining in a restricted building. He will face a maximum sentence of 1 year in prison at his sentencing hearing on May 6.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Classified Information#Nuclear Submarine#Fbi#Ap#American#Band Aid#Usb
The Independent

Pardoned Kentucky killer sentenced to 42 years in prison

A man pardoned by Kentucky’s former governor for a 2014 drug robbery killing will return to prison to serve a 42-year federal sentence for the same crime.Patrick Baker was convicted of murder committed during a drug trafficking crime last year in a federal trial. He had been out of prison since 2019 when former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin pardoned him for the slaying of Donald Mills.But media reports that Baker's family had political connections to Bevin and hosted a fundraiser for the former Republican governor put a spotlight on the case. Federal authorities brought new charges against Baker for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Houston Chronicle

Air Force ordered to pay more than $230M in 2017 Texas church massacre

The U.S. Air Force must pay more than $230 million in damages to survivors and victims’ families of a 2017 Texas church massacre for failing to flag a conviction that might have kept the gunman from legally buying the weapon used in the shooting, a federal judge ruled in San Antonio on Monday.
TEXAS STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Woman Gets 14 Years In Federal Prison, Slapped With $14M In Restitution As Leader Of Fraud Ring

A Florida woman has been sentenced for her role as the leader of an international fraud and money laundering ring. Mary Kathryn Marr, 42, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit money laundering. The Court also ordered Marr to forfeit various assets, which are traceable to proceeds of the offense, and, as part of her sentence, entered a money judgment in the amount of $1.5 million, representing proceeds Marr received as a result of the charged criminal conduct.
FLORIDA STATE
East Bay Times

Accused cocaine submarine kingpin betrayed by messaging app, feds say

An accused drug kingpin from Metro Detroit who was building a remote-controlled submarine to allegedly smuggle cocaine across the Atlantic Ocean was betrayed by an encrypted messaging app favored by international crime lords, The Detroit News has learned. Interviews and court records hint at how federal agents capped a sprawling,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Colombo crime family boss is freed on $5 million bond despite prosecutors' objections after he turned himself to police when his son posted of him lounging in a Florida pool while he was on the run

One of the heads of the Colombo crime family was freed from a Brooklyn jail on a $5 million bond on Friday despite federal prosecutors' objections that he was still conducting mafia business. Mob consigliere Ralph DiMatteo, 66, walked out prison just five months after turning himself in to the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killer Reaffirms Not Guilty Plea Following Failed Deal

UPDATE (2/3): Travis McMichael, one of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers, reaffirmed his plea of not guilty on hate-crime charges Thursday, The New York Times reports. His decision to plead not guilty comes after a federal judge rejected a plea deal on Monday, where McMichael would have pleaded guilty to one hate crime charge in exchange for a recommendation that he serve 30 years in federal prison. *** A federal judge on Monday rejected the plea deal between prosecutors and Travis McMichael on hate-crimes charges for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, CNN reports. Arbery was chased, shot at close range and murdered in 2020 while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheAtlantaVoice

Drug trafficker sentenced to additional prison time for committing PPP fraud while on bond

Rodriquez Deonte Redding, a/k/a Dreek, 38, of Atlanta, Georgia, has been sentenced to seven years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution to the PPP lenders and the U.S. Small Business Administration in the amount of $46,666.  Redding was convicted on the drug trafficking and money […] The post Drug trafficker sentenced to additional prison time for committing PPP fraud while on bond appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Times Leader

Times Leader

8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy