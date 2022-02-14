ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Marten Transport (MRTN) Expands Dry Truckload Operations Into Mexico

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS: MRTN) today announced its dry truckload operations have begun hauling dry van products between Mexico and the U.S. with the first load delivering on time, as...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Temperature-controlled carrier Hirschbach acquires John Christner Trucking

Refrigerated carrier Hirschbach announced Wednesday the acquisition of John Christner Trucking (JCT). The deal will form one of the biggest temperature-controlled fleets in the nation at more than 3,000 trucks (800 at JCT), 5,000 trailers and total revenue exceeding $1 billion. By comparison, publicly traded refrigerated carrier Marten Transport (NASDAQ:...
INDUSTRY
Motor1.com

Ultimate Transport 123: Reviews, Costs, And Our Take (2022)

Ultimate Transport 123 provides a wide range of auto shipping services nationally and internationally. But how does the provider compare with other reputable car shipping companies?. Before you make a decision about transportation for your vehicle, compare your options to find the best fit for you. Our team researched and...
INDUSTRY
News 12

City restaurants scramble due to suspension of avocado imports

Restaurants in New York City are panicking after the U.S. suspended avocado imports from Mexico after a USDA food inspector allegedly received a threat. Alessandro Biggi, the co-owner of Avocaderia, says that his restaurant goes through around 4,500 avocados daily. There are three locations across the city - two in Manhattan and one in Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mrtn#Canada#Dallas#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Marten Transport#Mrtn De Mexico#Company#Otay Mesa#Intermodal Brokerage
StreetInsider.com

Canada says USMCA panel finds U.S. solar tariffs violate trade pact

(Reuters) - Canada prevailed on Tuesday in a challenge to U.S. solar panel tariffs under the trade pact between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, its trade minister said on Tuesday, ahead of planned talks with Washington over the dispute. Mary Ng, Canada's minister of trade and export promotion, said in...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Variety

‘Lost Transport’ Sells to Menemsha in North America (EXCLUSIVE)

Global Screen has secured a presale of the female-led drama “Lost Transport” to Menemsha Films for the U.S. and Canada ahead of the European Film Market in Berlin. Inspired by true events, the film tells the story of the final days of World War II when German soldiers abandon a deportation train, leaving the fate of its occupants in the hands of advancing Russian troops. The film centers on the chance encounter between three women, one German, one Dutch Jew and one Russian. Amid the ruins of war, these women must overcome their differences and work together in order to survive. The...
MOVIES
secondwavemedia.com

Employee-owned transportation firm expands Allegan County operation

Classic Transportation & Warehousing, an employee-owned customs bonded warehousing and transportation firm in Allegan County, is investing more than $8.4 million in expanding its operations in Leighton Township. Lakeshore Advantage, the economic development organization that assists employers with growth opportunities in Ottawa and Allegan counties, connected the company with local...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian fighter jets buzz 3 US aircraft ‘extremely close;’ one reportedly within 5 ft

Russian military aircraft conducted dangerously close intercepts against U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance planes flying in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea on Friday and Saturday. One flight reportedly saw a Russian fighter jet pass within five feet of a U.S. aircraft, narrowly avoiding a collision. CNN first reported on...
MILITARY
VISTA.Today

With Stock Shares Under $1, PREIT Faces Delisting from NYSE

As its shares continue to linger under $1, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, the owner of Exton Square Mall, is facing possible delisting from the New York Stock Exchange, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. A company needs to maintain a minimum closing price of $1 over a...
EXTON, PA
MarketWatch

Preferred Apartment Communities agrees to go private in $5.8 billion deal

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. said Wednesday it agreed to be acquired for $25 a share, or about $5.8 billion, in a take-private deal by Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc., a REIT managed by Blackstone Group Inc. . The deal values Atlanta-based Preferred Apartment Communities at a premium of 39% over the unaffected closing stock price on Feb. 9, the date prior to a report that the company was exploring strategic options including a sale. Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities jumped 7.6% in pre-market trades. The deal includes 44 multifamily communities totaling approximately 12,000 units in Atlanta, Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville, Charlotte and Nashville, and 54 grocery-anchored retail assets located mostly in Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville and Raleigh. BREIT will also acquire the Company's two Sun Belt office properties and 10 mezzanine/preferred equity investments collateralized by under construction and newly-built multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities CEO said the transaction marks an "excellent outcome for our stockholders." Jacob Werner, co-head of Americas acquisitions for Blackstone Real Estate, led the deal for the firm. The transaction has been unanimously approved by PAC's board of directors and is expected to close in the second quarter. Shares of Blackstone Group fell 0.4% in premarket trades.
REAL ESTATE
StreetInsider.com

Stifel Reiterates Mirati (MRTX) at Buy, adagrasib Approval is Likely, But Shares May be Weak as Drug Was Not Accepted For Priority Review

Stifel analyst Ben Burnett reiterated a Buy rating on Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX), following announcement that the FDA has set ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corporation (AXACU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: AXACU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

MiMedx Group (MDXG) Says Peer-Reviewed Study Demonstrates Increased Cost-Effectiveness of MIMEDX DHACM in LEDU Treatment Compared to Standard of Care

MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”), a transformational placental biologics company, today announced the publication of a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Toast Inc. (TOST) PT Lowered to $38 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Mayank Tandon lowered the price target on Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) to $38.00 (from $70.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP For: Feb 11 Filed by: HARTLEY SUSAN E

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Shares acquired...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 Armada Acquisition Corp. Filed by: Armada Acquisition Corp. I

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. and deemed filed pursuant to Rule 14a-12 Commission File No.: 001-40742. Subject Company: Armada Acquisition Corp. I. I. Press Release.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy