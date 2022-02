Nikon continues with their expansion of the range of Z system mirrorless lenses and, so far, every lens has been a winner. This is quite something to keep up, but we now have the extremely useful Nikkor Z 28-75mm f/2.8 - a full-frame (FX) lens that covers from a reasonable wide-angle to short telephoto, at a constant f/2.8 maximum aperture. The lens can also be used on the crop sensor (APS-C, DX) cameras where we have a "35mm equivalent" field of view of 42-112.5mm. To see how the new lens handles and performs we couple it up with the new Nikon Z9 with its 45.7MP sensor. A new lens and a new flagship camera body. Let's see how we do.

