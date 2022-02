For the first time in 18 years the people of Milwaukee will have a chance to hire a new public servant as Mayor. 7 applicants are interviewing for the job of Mayor, with combined experience at local, county, and state office; we expected a wide range of proposed solutions to lead the city of Milwaukee into the future. Certain politicians have taken money from our communities to hand to their police backers and the wealthiest in our state. These same leaders then turn around and blame our communities for the financial, housing and safety crises they helped create.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO